



President Trump speaks to journalists before climbing the Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ on Sunday. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

President Trump brutally criticized President Vladimir Putin for having triggered a storm of drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian cities on Sunday evening, saying that he was “not happy” with the Russian chief defying efforts to ensure a cease-fire to end the three-year war.

Trump told journalists on Sunday that Putin kills many people. “I don't know what the hell has happened to Putin,” Trump said. “I have known him for a long time, I always have him with him, but he sends rockets in cities and kills people, and I don't like it at all.”

When asked if he would consider more sanctions against Russia, Trump said “absolutely”.

Trump went further in an article on social networks late Sunday Sunday, saying that Putin “went absolutely crazy!” And unnecessarily killed many people.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that the Russian attack was the largest air assault in the war, Russia releasing 355 drones and nine cruise missiles in dozens of Ukrainian cities, whose capital, kyiv. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured during attacks.

The Kremlin played Trump's comments. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested that Trump's comments could be attributed to an “emotional overload” and thanked Trump for his efforts to end the war.

“We are really grateful to the Americans and President Trump personally for their help in the organization and launch of this negotiation process,” Peskov told journalists when Trump's remarks were questioned. “Of course, at the same time, it is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

Sunday's attack followed the heavy Russian bombing in several Ukrainian cities one day earlier. More missiles rained in Ukraine during the night after Monday.

The attacks occurred while Russia and Ukraine have made an exchange of prisoners, but it was only a sparkle of good news in the war. There have been few signs of progress in securing a ceasefire, even after a telephone call of more than two hours between Trump and Putin last week.

Ukraine has accepted an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, proposed by the United States, but Putin rejected it.

Writing on Sunday on social networks, Trump suggested that Putin has greater aspirations. “I always said he wanted all of Ukraine, not just a song,” wrote Trump. “But if he does it, it will lead to the fall of Russia!”

Trump also had strong words for the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he had a thorny relationship. “Everything out of his mouth causes problems. I don't like it, and it's better to stop,” he said on social networks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/26/nx-s1-5412389/trump-putin-absolutely-crazy

