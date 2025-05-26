It benefits from the situation





Gelora.co – Trying to stay under the spotlight of various groups, the figure of Joko Widodo is suspected of still having a habit and an orientation to stay in power. In addition to being caused by an unusual increase in the political career, Joko Widodo's trend to see again to also exist to maintain the image of the family. To ensure the continuity of the political role, it is not surprising that Joko Widodo continues to try to appear in public. The declaration linked to Jokowi's habit of continuing to dominate this is an assessment of Ray Rangkuti which is the executive director of the Circle of Madani. The question of the three periods which is disputed by many circles, to the involvement of a certain number of family members in the political world, according to Ray, is an indication. The presence of the figure of Jokowi since his introduction by PDIP, according to Ray, managed to change totem-totem and political standards in Indonesia. By obtaining various road installations from the mayor of Solo to the President, according to Ray, he was not separated from the heavy public support at the time. Following freedom received and habit, it is not surprising that according to Jokowi according to Ray, he remains faithful to show his existence both formal and informal. Jokowi's unusual behavior as a seventh Indonesian president, according to Ray, can also be seen after retirement. Unlike previous presidents who prefer to stop after Bhakti, this is not visible for Jokowi. One of the ways to do by Jokowi to continue to decorate the memories of his supporters is to bring the case of alleged false diplomas. Impressed preferred to extend personal problems, Ray saw Jokowi also benefited from the situation that occurred. In addition to the certainty concerning publications, another thing that can be obtained by Jokowi in the case of alleged false diploma is a cartography of support or loyalists. Trying to maintain his existence in the political world, Ray suspected that Jokowi has done all the maneuvers to protect his family. Without the existence of Jokowi in the country's political circle, Ray saw the position currently carried out by Gibran, Bobby and Kaesang would tend to be more vulnerable. In addition to not having proven political experience, the power of Jokowi's family policy can also change at any time. Carrying out the potential that can erode, it is not surprising that the presence and existence of Jokowi on the political map were not fully completed. “All the series that have occurred, in my opinion, show that Jokowi's desire to govern is still there,” said Ray. ***

