Imran asked PTI to prepare for the great national movement, explains Aleema Khan





Imran Khan calls the national movement against the government, points out the desire for dialogue

Incarcerated the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, urged party leaders and supporters to prepare for a “major national movement” aimed at pouring out the current coalition government, said his sister Aleema Khan on Monday.

Addressing journalists outside the central prison of Adiala, Aleema revealed that Khan stressed that the movement would not be limited to Islamabad but would take place across the country. However, it did not provide a specific date for its launch.

“Imran Khan shared three key messages today,” said Aleema:

It is not granted the fundamental rights generally granted to ordinary prisoners. Over the past eight months, he has only been allowed to speak to his children once. The prison authorities have always refused him meetings with his sisters and blocked the books sent to him.

The former Prime Minister of 71 has been imprisoned since August 2023, faced with multiple legal affairs ranging from corruption to terrorism. He was ousted from his duties in April 2022 by a vote without confidence.

Aleema also underlined the concerns about the health of his brother, noting that he is not allowed to see his personal doctor.

Quoting Khan, she said that he had expressed his frustration with regard to the members of the party who act opportunistic: “There is no place in PTI for those who play on both sides of the counter.” She added: “Even if I stay in life prison, I will not bow.”

Despite the call for mobilization, PTI would have made behind -the -scenes efforts to restart negotiations with the government. According to news, the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar and the lawyer Saif, are actively involved in these discussions, which had previously blocked due to increased tensions between Pakistan and India.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of PTI on information, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that, although official discussions are not underway, efforts for the release of Imran Khan are continuing. Saif met Khan at Adiala prison last week, during which the founder of the PTI would have given him important instructions concerning the commitment with the government.

In an important political change, Khan agreed to initiate dialogue with the ruling coalition, following a recent invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The former Prime Minister insisted that any discussion was far from the media exam to ensure productive results.

This development intervened after Prime Minister Shehbaz extended an invitation to the PTI for a national dialogue during a speech in the National Assembly.

