



The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore ordered on Monday that the founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan of PTI is undergoing polygraph and photogrammetry of the police after his refusal.

The ATC allowed the police to test the polygraph (lie detection) and photogrammetric (facial and vocal analysis) on May 14. The former Prime Minister, however, refused to undergo them.

Last week, the Minister of Information of Punjab, Azma Bokhari, had assaulted the founder of the PTI for refusing the tests, saying that he had made an apology as falling asleep or eating or asserting that his lawyers were not available. She pointed out that he seemed that he still had not agreed to be sentenced to prison to the judge of conviction, and stressed that he should understand that he was in Adiala prison, not in his residence in Gala Bani.

During today's hearing, the police submitted a report to the judge about the refusal of Imrans to pass the test, arguing that the investigation could not be completed without the results.

Javed Ahmed, deputy police director (DSP), said the founder of the PTI refused to carry out the polygraphic and photogrammatic test. He refused to take the written test twice [and] The oral test three times.

We need to carry out polygraph and photogrammetry tests for our investigation, he said.

The DSP told court that the police would cooperate with Imran, but stressed that he should also cooperate with the investigations.

Justice will be seen, he added.

The court ordered that the founder of the PTI will pass the tests and asked that the results be submitted by June 9.

Imran, 71, was imprisoned in Adiala prison for two years after her conviction in four cases two references from Toshakhana, the figure case and the Iddat case, in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also imprisoned.

Imrans' convictions in Toshakhana's references were suspended while he was acquitted by the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) in the Cipher case in June. A district of Islamabad and a session court had also recently accepted the appeals filed by Imran and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Various courts also acquitted him in several other cases deposited against him since the events of May 9, 2023 the day when his first arrest had caused riots across the country, after which the State launched a repression against him and his party.

