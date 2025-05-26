A new Indonesian history project arouses a debate on objectivity, political complexity

While Indonesia is preparing to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its independence, the Governmens initiative to rewrite the history of nations has rekindled old tensions on the way the past should be recalled and which can decide.

Title Indonesian national history (SNI), this historical rewriting of 11 volumes extends from prehistoric to the administrations of the presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo. Coordinated by a team of 113 researchers, including historians, archaeologists and academics of 34 universities and eight institutions, the project should publish on August 17, 2025.

Despite the government's insurance of objectivity and inclusiveness, criticism warns that the effort may repeat the errors of the new order, when history has become an instrument of state propaganda.

The Minister of Culture Fadli Zon, who oversees the project, rejected the suggestions that the new story would become a story imposed by the State.

This is not an official story, said Fadli at an audience with the Culture and Education Commission X The House of Representatives (DPR) on Monday, May 26, 2025.

If someone says it is official story, it is just a figure of speech. There is no official label written in the book, Cité Fadli.

According to the minister, volumes are intended to be a national history, a product of Indonesian scholars, written in an Indonesian perspective. What was aimed is a version of history that frees itself from colonial frameworks and responds to the challenges of modernity and globalization, he said.

Fadli stressed that the project is not intended to erase sensitive events or reduce the role of marginalized groups. In fact, he directly addressed the viral affirmations that the main historical episodes, such as the role of women's movements, had been deleted. He's a hoax, he said. We do not strengthen, do not erase it, the contributions of women in our history.

He added that many Indonesians, especially young people, lack basic historical knowledge. Some do not even know that Soekarno and Hatta are two different people. This is the impact of globalized and fragmented information flows. This project is intended to provide a solid historical base, he quoted.

However, Fadli admitted that the 11 volumes planned would only present the strengths of history. If we wanted to write in detail, Wed needs more than 100 volumes, he noted.

Divided researchers

However, not all academics involved are comfortable with the structure or management of projects. Archaeologist Harry Truman Simanjuntak resigned from his post as an editor earlier this month, invoking violations of academic integrity. His resignation was caused by changes in the terminology, in particular the replacement of prehistory by the first story, which he described as an epistemological error.

It is in principle, Truman declared as quoted by Fajar.co.idTuesday, May 20, 2025.

He is misleading and goes against the academic consensus. Worse, the project plan was created without involving expert publishers and was approved by the Minister before, he continued.

He warned that rewriting could become a form of historical money laundering. If the negative aspects are erased and only positive aspects remain, then legitimizing power, he said. Truman also revealed that his alternative proposal which included a full report of the new order and a complete prehistory section was rejected.

Professor at the University of Indonesia and head of the history team, Susanto Zuhdi, defended the academic integrity of the project. It is not propaganda. Unless the data is deliberately deleted, worked on scientific sources. History belongs to everyone. Once published, anyone can interpret or use it, said Susanto CNN Indonesia Friday, May 23, 2025.

Susanto, however, acknowledged that writing more recent events, such as raw violations of human rights, remains controversial. Still worked on this, he said. Some chapters are more like chronicles because we do not yet have full access to data. It is a story in the making.

He stressed that the objective is the acceptance of history, a version which may not satisfy everyone but is collectively agreed for the good of unity. Absolute truth is not always possible. What matters is what we can accept and learn, he said.

Although President Joko Widodo recognized 12 main human rights violations, including the massacre and the abuses of 1965 in Papua and Aceh, it is not clear to what extent these events will be examined in the final volumes. Susanto confirmed that a chapter on human rights was underway and is managed with care.

Future of democracy

Beyond university rooms and government, some researchers emit more energetic warnings. Yanuar Nugroho, a professor of the Driyarkara School of Philosophy described the project as potentially dangerous if that silenced the victims or erases controversial periods.

When the state controls what is recalled and what is forgotten, the real loss is not only historical precision, its public courage, said Yanuar in a press release on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Students grow up without knowing Semanggi (shooting incident), Mawar team (Rose Team) Ravisseurs, or the Cushy killing. This is how democracy collapses, not by bullets, but by technical forgetting, it has cited cases of human rights violation in the last years of the Government of the New Order.

He warned that this could create an impunity regime, where the historical account replaces legal responsibility. Reconciliation without truth is not healing, its erasure, he said.