Politics
Macron denies the dispute with his wife, blame the disinformation
French President Emmanuel Macron denied Monday to have a domestic dispute with his wife Brigitte after a video seemed to show her his face when they attracted a visit to Vietnam, blaming disinformation campaigns for trying to put on sites on the images.
The Elysee hoped that the visit of Vietnam would highlight the scope of France in Indo-Pacific, but it was shaded by the incident which occurred while the doors of the presidential plane opened after landing in Hanoi on Sunday.
This is the third time this month that Macron has been the subject of viral video sequences at a time when France says that it is targeted by repeated disinformation campaigns while Russia intensifies attacks against Ukraine.
It was falsely stated that Macron took cocaine on a trip to kyiv alongside the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and images also emerged to show that Turkish President Rece Tayyip Erdogan dominates the French chief in a handful.
In Hanoi, Brigitte withdraws her by both hands and gives her husband's boost, according to images shot by the Associated Press news agency.
The French president seems surprised but quickly recovered and turns to wave through the open door. But with most of his body hidden by the plane, it is impossible to see the facial expression or body language of his wife.
“My wife and I would be, we joined rather and I was caught by surprise,” he said.
Now, it has become a kind of planetary disaster, and some even offer theories, “Macron told journalists.
– 'Calm down' –
Macron referred to other incidents, including the images taken on the train for kyiv, where some accounts falsely stated that he shared cocaine.
But the macron object withdrawn from the table when the support has entered was a fabric.
Erdogan, on the other hand, was filmed by holding the president's finger at a summit.
“None of these elements is true,” said Macron about videos.
“Everyone has to calm down,” he added.
After the incident in Hanoi, the couple descended the staircase for the official reception of Vietnamese officials, although Brigitte Macron did not take her husband's arm when he offered her.
The video has circulated online, promoted in particular by accounts usually hostile to the French chief.
Macron's office initially denied the authenticity of images, evoking the possible use of artificial intelligence, before being confirmed as authentic and Macron replied.
– “Nothing more” –
“In these three videos, I took a handkerchief, shake my hand and I just joked with my wife, as we do quite often. Nothing more,” said Macron.
He blamed the manipulations of “networks which are quite very towed”, specifically pointing his finger on “the Russians” and “the extremists in France”.
He stressed that the three videos were “completely authentic” but that the meanings attached to them were not.
Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who had actively promoted the disinformation of cocaine earlier this month, wrote on Telegram that Macron had received “a right hook of his wife”.
She said that Macron's advisers would try to explain the gesture by blaming Russia. “Maybe it was the” hand of the Kremlin “?” she said, with heavy sarcasm.
Vietnam is the first judgment of Macron's tour in Southeast Asia where it presents France as a reliable alternative to the United States and China.
He will also visit Indonesia and Singapore.
The relationship between Macron, 47, and his 72 -year -old wife, has long been the subject of fascination in the country and abroad.
She was a theater professor and he met a student when they met in a private school in their hometown of Amiens in the northeast of France. A mother of three, Brigitte divorced her husband and started a relationship with Macron when he was at the end of her adolescence.
First -level First Lady, she brought legal action to counter false complaints on social media on her sex.
FFF-PDW-SJW / EKF / GIV
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/just-joking-macron-denies-dispute-144047354.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's attack “USA hates judges” in all Memorial Day Message Caps
- Russia grabs the Badenochs claim that Ukraine is fighting a war by proxy on behalf of Western Europe
- Cornilleau Sport Indoor Table Tennis Tables
- The most dangerous weapon in South Asia is not nuclear | India-Pakistan tensions
- 2 World -class British dividends are offered at low prices. Time to consider buying?
- Crown cannot use critical text at Hockey Canada Trial
- Push in the face by wife was joke not domestic dispute, says French President Macron. #BBCNews
- Donald Trump is unleashed at Harvard and says he could cut $ 3 billion in funds
- The accusation of the fake diploma of Jokowi, Rismon Sianipar was asked 97 questions
- Everything we know so far
- 2025 French Open: John Mcenroe Discouraged by State of American Tennis, then Taylor Fritz loses in the first round
- Running on the ice: A heart transplant leads a second life