Macron denies the dispute with his wife, blame the disinformation

French President Emmanuel Macron denied Monday to have a domestic dispute with his wife Brigitte after a video seemed to show her his face when they attracted a visit to Vietnam, blaming disinformation campaigns for trying to put on sites on the images.

The Elysee hoped that the visit of Vietnam would highlight the scope of France in Indo-Pacific, but it was shaded by the incident which occurred while the doors of the presidential plane opened after landing in Hanoi on Sunday.

This is the third time this month that Macron has been the subject of viral video sequences at a time when France says that it is targeted by repeated disinformation campaigns while Russia intensifies attacks against Ukraine.

It was falsely stated that Macron took cocaine on a trip to kyiv alongside the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and images also emerged to show that Turkish President Rece Tayyip Erdogan dominates the French chief in a handful.

In Hanoi, Brigitte withdraws her by both hands and gives her husband's boost, according to images shot by the Associated Press news agency.

The French president seems surprised but quickly recovered and turns to wave through the open door. But with most of his body hidden by the plane, it is impossible to see the facial expression or body language of his wife.

“My wife and I would be, we joined rather and I was caught by surprise,” he said.

Now, it has become a kind of planetary disaster, and some even offer theories, “Macron told journalists.

– 'Calm down' –

Macron referred to other incidents, including the images taken on the train for kyiv, where some accounts falsely stated that he shared cocaine.

But the macron object withdrawn from the table when the support has entered was a fabric.

Erdogan, on the other hand, was filmed by holding the president's finger at a summit.

“None of these elements is true,” said Macron about videos.

“Everyone has to calm down,” he added.

After the incident in Hanoi, the couple descended the staircase for the official reception of Vietnamese officials, although Brigitte Macron did not take her husband's arm when he offered her.

The video has circulated online, promoted in particular by accounts usually hostile to the French chief.

Macron's office initially denied the authenticity of images, evoking the possible use of artificial intelligence, before being confirmed as authentic and Macron replied.

– “Nothing more” –

“In these three videos, I took a handkerchief, shake my hand and I just joked with my wife, as we do quite often. Nothing more,” said Macron.

He blamed the manipulations of “networks which are quite very towed”, specifically pointing his finger on “the Russians” and “the extremists in France”.

He stressed that the three videos were “completely authentic” but that the meanings attached to them were not.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who had actively promoted the disinformation of cocaine earlier this month, wrote on Telegram that Macron had received “a right hook of his wife”.

She said that Macron's advisers would try to explain the gesture by blaming Russia. “Maybe it was the” hand of the Kremlin “?” she said, with heavy sarcasm.

Vietnam is the first judgment of Macron's tour in Southeast Asia where it presents France as a reliable alternative to the United States and China.

He will also visit Indonesia and Singapore.

The relationship between Macron, 47, and his 72 -year -old wife, has long been the subject of fascination in the country and abroad.

She was a theater professor and he met a student when they met in a private school in their hometown of Amiens in the northeast of France. A mother of three, Brigitte divorced her husband and started a relationship with Macron when he was at the end of her adolescence.

First -level First Lady, she brought legal action to counter false complaints on social media on her sex.

FFF-PDW-SJW / EKF / GIV