To avenge the attack on April 22, India reduced the Pakistans nine terrorist dust bases in 22 minutes: Modé | India News





Declaring that the only objective of Pakistan is to continue enmity and hatred for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Monday that Operation Sindoor, which reduced nine terrorist bases to dust in 22 minutes, was not a simple action of the armed forces but an expression of the emotion of India to protect its homeland since the immemorial time.

Prime Minister Modi was explained to Dahod, where he inaugurated the 9,000 hp locomotive storage workshop, built by the Ministry of Railways, in addition to other state development projects.

It was his first visit to his country of origin since Operation Sindoor. The story continues below this announcement The members of the public waving the Tricolor, Modi invoked the legendary sacrifice of Maharshi Dadhichi on the banks of the Dudhimati river as well as Dahod freedom fighters, who had supported Tatya Tope and Govind Guru of Mangadh. Modi said, Dahod is the country of devotion and sacrifice. This region illustrates our sacrifice for the protection of the mother of India and humanity … It (protecting the earth) is in the values ​​of India. So tell me, whatever the terrorists in Pahalgam, could India or Modi could have stayed silent after that? If someone tries to wipe the sindoor of our sisters, they will be destroyed as a final consequence. Thus, the Sindoor operation is not only an action of the armed forces, it is the expression of our historical values ​​and our emotions to (protect the fatherland). Referring to the roadshow held in Vadodara earlier in the day, where women dressed in symbolic red saris and applied Sindoor (Vermillion) to celebrate the success of the Sindoor operation while congratulating the PM, said Modi, the women (in Vadodara) chose me to be a representative to convene their guests to the difficulty of Operation Sindoor … Modi… think about it, the terrorists killed fathers in front of their children. It bubbles our blood to see these photos. The terrorists challenged 1.40 billion Indians and therefore, Modi did exactly what the country and you chose me to be your leader for … Signing that the terrorist targets in Pakistan were meticulously identified and reduced to the dust, said Modi, what Modi did was to give a free hand to the three armed forces and in turn, they did what no one had seen in several decades … We found nine largest terrorist bases through the border, confirmed their address and their traffic … terrorists) (the basic terror) with dust. Authorized by the action of India, when the Pakistani armed forces tried the mishap to attack India, our armed forces also taught them a lesson … The story continues below this announcement Modi also said that the difference between India and Pakistan was the development objectives set by the first. Modi said that the only objective of this country (Pakistan), born of the partition, is to continue enmity with India, to spread hatred against India and to cause damage to India … On the other hand, the objective of India is to preserve and protect … to strengthen our economy and develop the country. We can only have a developed country when our armed forces are strong. In his speech, Modi said that after having taken an oath as PM for the first time on May 26, 2014, the country made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented, breaking chains that had decades to advance in all sectors by increasing manufacturing and reducing exports. Declaring that once counted among the country's 100 backward districts, Modi said that Dahod now finds himself on the world map while the locomotives made from the factory will be exported. During the event, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several development projects with a value of RS 24,865 crosses, including group water supply plans for Mahisagar and Dahod road districts and roads in Vadodara. The PM Modi has also thrown the foundation stone of seven different development works of a value of 706 belles of rupees in the state. The story continues below this announcement Meanwhile, in the context of the arrest of his two sons in an alleged scam of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA), the Minister of the Cabinet of Gujarat and the DEVGADH Baria deputy in Dahod, Bachubhai Khabad, was remarkable by his absence, even as a firm Ministers of Gujarat and the chef Bhuperse. Prime Minister Modi, whose visit comes only a few days after the alleged scam was revealed, listed various projects and government regimes that benefited the tribal regions of Gujarat, in particular the Dahod district.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-operation-sindoor-dahod-terror-pakistan-10029906/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

