Several EU governments reported that they wanted a rapid agreement with the United States to leave Donald Trumps the threat of 50% prices on the block, urging the European Commission to continue talking to Washington rather than taking the way to the confrontation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received an emergency call with Trump a few hours after the American president said his threat on Friday, Italian officials announced.

They added that Meloni then spoke to the chairman of the Ursula von der Leyen commission, appealing to resolving the differences with Trump through negotiations.

The Brussels organization added that the Italian chief was one of the many EU leaders who spoke to the President of the Commission this weekend.

Von der Leyen then persuaded the American president to delay increased samples from more than a month to July 9 during a telephone call on Sunday.

France, Spain, Ireland and Belgium also praised the attempt to accelerate talks and avoid climbing the transatlantic trade war.

Trump said that in an article on his Truth social network, Von Der Leyen said that talks will start quickly. He added that it was his privilege to delay the increase in prices compared to the previous date of June 1.

Meloni, who established a relationship with Trump and Von der Leyen and tried to act as a bridge between Washington and Brussels, proposed a summit between the leaders of the major EU economies, the leaders of the Higher Commission and the American president next month to defuse tensions.

Trump is expected to visit the Netherlands for the NATO summit from June 24 to 25, a trip that could offer an opportunity for new talks in front.

In comments on Monday, French president Emmanuel Macron welcomed the right exchange between Trump and the President of the Commission. I hope that we can continue on this road and return to the lowest possible prices which will allow fruitful exchanges, he told journalists during a visit to Vietnam.

Jos Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of SPAINS, added that the telephone call meant that the discussions were going in the right direction, while his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, whose country industry in the country is exposed to new potential American prices, called for an agreement to protect jobs and investment.

Belgium, whose relatively small economy depends on exports, also praised the constructive approach of Von Der Leyens.

Von der Leyens spokesperson Paula Pinho said that the chairman of the committee and Trump had accepted accelerated talks, with a second call in four days between their two negotiators on Monday.

EU’s commerce commissioner Maro Efovi said that he had also made good calls with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Larnick and trade representative Jamieson Greer. The commission has been fully attached to constructive and concentrated efforts as a rhythm towards an agreement, he wrote on X. We continue to stay in constant contact.

While the Commission conducts a commercial policy, Pinho said that Von Der Leyen was in regular contact with EU leaders to ask for their opinion. The chairman of the commission made no mention of the defense of the EU interests, a line used by EFOVI after talking to the American counterparts.

Member States have approved a package of 21 billion prices of up to 50% on American products such as corn, wheat, motorcycles and clothes, which will start on July 14 without agreement. The Commission also consults the Member States on a list of 95 billion other targets, including Boeing Aircraft, Cars and Bourbon Whiskey.

On Friday, when Trump threatened by 50% of the prices on EU imports, he said that the block had not made enough progress by responding to American requests to reduce his trade surplus.

He initially announced 20% on EU imports on April 2, his self -proclaimed release day, but divided them by two later this same month for the duration of a 90 -day negotiation period which should end on July 9.

Additional report by Laura Dubois in Brussels

