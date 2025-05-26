Imran Khan orders PTI to prepare for the national movement





The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, asked the party to prepare for a large national movement against the outgoing government.

“Start preparing for a mass movement; I will not call people in Islamabad, but we will launch the movement across Pakistan,” passed Imran through his sister, Aleema Khan, who spoke to the media on Monday.

Addressing the press outside the prison, she said that her brother had promised to resist all forms of oppression and torture, declaring that he would never bow to subjugation. “Imran Khan clearly indicated that even if he spends his whole life behind bars, he will not go to pressure,” she added.

She highlighted key points shared by her brother, declaring that despite being a former Prime Minister, Imran is denied the fundamental rights granted to ordinary prisoners.

“Over the past eight months, he has only received a brief conversation with his children and has not been allowed to meet his sisters,” said Aleema. She said that the efforts to send him books were also blocked by the prison authorities, adding: “Even her personal doctors were refused access to him”.

Imran, through his sister, has reaffirmed his position: “No matter the extent of torture, I will never accept the subjugation. I will not give in.”

Aleema also mentioned that his brother believes that his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been placed in prison in the context of a wider effort to put him pressure. Despite this, Imran remains firm in his commitment not to compromise. “Even if I am kept in life for life, I will not bow,” said Imran.

In addition, Aleema rejected rumors circulating on negotiations for the release of Imran. “Some youtubers have hypothesized that an agreement was in preparation, with foreign involvement. But these stories are created to calm the public,” she said.

On party issues, she said that PTI is motivated by ideology, not on political opportunism. “Our party is based on a solid ideological basis, not on elecable,” he said. “Those who do not line up with our principles do not have their place in PTI.”

Aleema also revealed that Imran had criticized legal delays in his cases, in particular his corruption case, in the process of more than three months. “The judges promised to act, but nothing was done,” she said.

She also shared that the deputies of the PTI would show their support for the judiciary, the legislators of the Punjab going to the High Court of Lahore, and the MNA of Islamabad and Peshawar visiting the High Court of Islamabad to express their support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2547933/imran-khan-directs-pti-to-prepare-for-nationwide-movement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

