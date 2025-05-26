Do not accept an investigation into the Jokowi diploma stopped, but request a special case diploma in Wassidik

Jakarta, kompas.com – team of defenders of Ulama and activists (T ') Submit a letter to the supervision of the investigation (Wassidik) to ask the investigator to carry out Special case title For public complaints linked to the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“We came here to Karo Wasidik as an investigator boss to make a special case diploma,” said TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadilah, when he is met in the hall Criminal investigationJakarta, Monday (05/26/2025).

Rizal said there were irregularities in the investigation process that made them apply to this special case.

Later, the Directorate of the General Criminal Law (Dittipidim) of the criminal investigation in criminal investigation of the police conducted the investigation into the case, because it was planned not to find a criminal offense.

“The end of the investigation and the title of the past and carried out by the criminal investigation unit are legally wrong,” said Rizal.

He argued, not included by the journalist and reported in a certain number of stages, doing legally imperfect manipulation procedures.

Then, Rizal revealed, some experts were included in their complaint files, such as Rismon Sianipar and Roy Suryo, were not questioned by investigators in criminal investigations.

According to him, the investigation process was incomplete or incomplete.

“We have members of Rismone and Roy and it is in our testimony, it is in the proof that we, but has never been examined, has never been ordered (requested).

On this basis, TPUA asked that the national police wassidik ordered investigators to lead a special case title.

This letter of request was also submitted to President Prabowo Subaianto, chief of the national police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, chief of the Indonesian parliament, at the Office of the Attorney General.

It was reported that the director of general crimes (Dirtipidum), the general brigadier of the police, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that the investigation into the alleged report on a false diploma former president Joko Widodo was arrested.

This was decided after Bareskrim completed the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (Labfor) in Jokowi diploma.

The results of the laboratory test declared that the former head of the State diploma was identical to the comparison of his classmates at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested inquiry,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025).

Djuhandhani explained that the investigator received the original document from the forest baccalaureate diploma on behalf of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681 KT published on November 5, 1985.

The diploma was also tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of three colleagues from Jokowi classmates.

“The laboratory was tested with a comparison sample of three colleagues at the conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, including paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and ink signatures belonging to the same product,” he said.



