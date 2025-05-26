Donald Trump shares the Biden 'Decrepit Corpse' call post '





President Donald Trump shared a position on Monday calling for Joe Biden a “decrepit corpse”.

The declaration was published on TRUTH Social by a social media user entitled @DC_DRAINO, who describes himself as a “lawyer and patriot”.

“They stole the elections in 2020 and diverted the country using a decrepit corpse as a singer,” said the position. “They used an automatic to start wars, steal our treasure and forgive their friends.”

He adds: “Stop managers and charge them with treason.”

Newsweek contacted Joe and Jill Biden's office to comment.

President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House last week, and Joe Biden in Philadelphia in 2016. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Oval Office of the White House last week, and Joe Biden in Philadelphia in 2016.

Trump said Biden's health for a long time, the appellant “sleepy Joe” during the 2024 presidential campaign.

After the announcement of the diagnosis of Biden prostate cancer earlier this month, Trump said that he had been “saddened” by the news and extended his “best wishes” to the Biden family.

But he also alluded to the accusations of concealment, saying that he was “surprised that the public was not informed a long time ago”.

What to know

Monday's republishing of Trump comes only a few days after stating that Biden was “cognitively altered” during his duties and that his collaborators “resumed the autopen”.

“Joe Biden was not intended for open borders, he never talked about open borders, where criminals of all kinds, all forms and all sizes, can flow into our country at will. It was not his idea to open the border, and almost destroy our country, and cost us hundreds of billions of dollars to release criminals last week.

“It was the people who knew he was cognitive, and who took over the autopen. They stole the presidency of the United States and put us in great danger. It is a betrayal at the highest level!”

Throughout his presidency, Biden's criticisms questioned his ability to the office, pointing towards various errors.

CNN Jake Tapper's journalist and journalist Axios Alex Thompson wrote a book entitled Original Sin: President Biden of the decline, his concealment and his disastrous choice to run again, in which they allege that the decline of Biden's health was covered by the White House.

Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, criticized the book, calling it “lies without inspiration without inspiration”.

What people say

Joe Biden posted on X, formerly Twitter, May 19: “Cancer touches us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are the strongest in broken places. Thank you for raising us with love and support.”

Trump wrote on Truth Sociale after Biden's announcement: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about the recent medical diagnosis of Joe Biden. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery.”

Dr. Nick James, of the Institute of Cancer Research in the United Kingdom, told Newsweek previously: “I find it surprising that he would not have obtained regular PSA in the context of this and regular analyzes. And then, according to the interval between the tests to go from nothing to very widespread cancer between the interval they check the president, is not surprising.”

Jonathan Waxman, professor of oncology at the Imperial College of London and founder and president of Prostate Cancer UK, told Newsweek previously: “Usually, prostate cancer develops very slowly over the years. The president would have been tested for prostate cancer during his functions. It is likely that his cancer has grown quickly.

“No clinical trial has shown no advantage of screening and that is why there is no national screening program for prostate cancer unlike breast cancer.”

What happens next

Biden’s office said that even if it had a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems to be sensitive to hormones that allows effective management “.

He added that Biden and his family “examine treatment options with his doctors”.

