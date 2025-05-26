Politics
The public recalled Jokowi as president of a liar
GELORA.CO – There are still many people who doubt the diploma of the Faculty of the Forest University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) owned by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi even if the criminal investigation police said the original.
Observing Rocky Gerung assessed that there were still many people who doubted the validity of the Jokowi diploma. Because the public considers Jokowi as the president of a liar.
“Even Jokowi was appointed foreign media as a king of inconsistency or a king of disappointment,” said Rocky in an interview with the main journalist Hersubeno Arief, in the news channel of the Youtube Forum (FNN), quoted on Monday, May 26, 2025.
According to Rocky, jokes against Jokowi had a fact. Among other things on the order of 6,000 ESEMKA cars units, the construction of the IKN was funded by foreign investors, up to RP. 11,000 billions in the pocket of his shirt.
“The facts (lies) also add to the public suspicions that for fear that this diploma will also be an additional lie,” said Rocky.
Rocky claimed to believe that Bareskrim has a system to test the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, but unfortunately, the public cannot be convinced by the system.
Previously, the majority of social media users did not think that the results of the Bareskrim Labfor Bareskrim test test were linked to the authenticity of the Joko Widodo diploma.
Using the Python programming language with a statistical approach, the marketing research practitioner and the market observer, revealed Lisa Nodiani, up to 94.2% of citizens did not agree with the Bareskrim Polri declaration on the identical Jokowi diploma.
“These data are a commentary on the interest that appears on Twitter, Facebook and other social media. The number of comments collected between 1 and 2 million,” said Lisa on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The research was carried out on May 23, 2025, or the day after Bareskrim results from the results of an investigation into the Jokowi diploma. This data collection was carried out 3 times, namely May 23, 2025 to 0.00 WIB and 18.00 WIB, and today at 10:00 WIB.
In this analysis, the use of words “okay” and “in disagreement”.
For those who agree, they consider the results of research in criminal investigation as an adequate proof of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Citizens think that the Bareskrim research process complies with applicable procedures.
Although the comments of the “disagreement”, citizens have evaluated the results of the research in criminal investigation are not convincing and must do the research because they are not objective.
The result, on May 23, 2025 to 09.00 WIB, the level of disapproval of the results of criminal survey tests was 88.2%. While those who agreed were only 11.8%.
The statement of disagreement increased in research on May 23, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. WIB, reaching 93.9%. While those who accept 6.1%.
“Well, today around 10 am, which agreed to decrease to 5.8%. Although those who do not agree with 94.2%strengthening,” he concluded.
