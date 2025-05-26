



President Trump's remarks in the Arlington National Cemetery Contrast with his more combative public comments throughout the long weekend of vacation holidays

The Memorial Day, the speech of the Arlington cemetery of Trump deceives his victories

President Trump gives a speech to the Arlington cemetery for the Memorial Day.

Washington President Donald Trump delivered a speech by Memorial Day in charge of history after putting a crown on the tomb of the unknown soldier, his remarks resonating in the solemn context of the National Cemetery of Arlington, the final rest of more than 400,000 veterans and family members.

The remarks of the Republican President in the second mandate contrasts with his other more combative public comments of all weekends of vacation, including an All Caps message sent a few hours earlier which was changed hard on his political opponents and his federal judges.

Based on the 250th anniversary during the start of the American revolutionary war, Trump shared the names and ages of some of the settlers killed during the Lexington Battle and Concord of 1775, which marked the beginning of the colonialist revolt against British domination.

“Brave minutemen and the farm boys became the first to give their life to a nation that had no name yet,” said Trump. “Their death … ignited the flame of freedom that lights up now, inspires everyone around the world.”

Trump too, in accordance with the speeches of the Memorial Day pronounced during his first administration, highlighted the families of gold stars of the recent wars of the country.

He mentioned the leader of the main head Shannon Kent, cryptological technician of the navy and mother of two children who was killed in a suicide bombardment of January 2019 in Syria.

“Shannon was on his fifth fighting of combat, integrated into a team chasing Islamic State terrorists in the streets of Syria” when it was killed, “said Trump. Kent’s husband Joe is a former army green beret and an CIA paramilitary officer who is currently appointed to lead the National TERTERRORISM CENTER.

Vice-president JD Vance, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and General Air Force Dan Caine, president of the joint staff chiefs, joined Trump in Arlington. The Memorial Day, which comes from 1868 as a day to remember the dead of the American civil war, was standardized as federal holidays honoring all the fallen members of the American army from 1971.

Vance and Hegseth reiterated the administration’s objective to avoid foreign conflicts in their remarks.

“The best way to honor our dead is to ask the next generation to make the ultimate sacrifice when they must absolutely have to,” said Vance.

Hegseth, referring to the deaths of the Arlington War, said: “The duty we owe to these men is peace, which can only be carried out by force.”

Post social post of Trump's Memorial Day

Except for a brief interlude where he described a “long and hard four years” with “people who flow through our uncontrolled borders”, Trump largely avoided the partisan strokes during his speech.

But in the hours preceding the ceremony and in his speech at the start of May 24 at the American military academy in West Point, Trump used the holidays to continue his domestic political opponents.

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical detainees detained,” wrote Trump on Truth Social on May 26. The president also attacked the federal judiciary in his post, calling for the judges who hinder his agenda “of monsters who want our country to go to hell.”

And by addressing the new officers of the country's army, the president of three times married detailed the alleged risks of “trophies” and celebrated the end of “the critical theory of the race or the transgender for everyone forced to our brave men and women in uniform or on anyone else, in this country.”

At the tomb, the president also professed his enthusiasm for the number of symbolic events occurring in the years to come.

While Trump spoke of the immense ultimate sacrifices of American soldiers over the past 250 years, he spoke of the fact that the US military planned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its foundation with a parade on June 14. This event also occurs on Trumps 79th anniversary.

We are going to have a big and big celebration, said Trump. I am happy to have missed this second term because I would not be your president for that.

Trump, who lost the 2020 elections, would have missed the event if he had been elected to a second consecutive term. During his current mandate, Trump should also chair the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which the United States will cohost with Canada and Mexico, as well as the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Trump said God wanted the trifecta of events.

Now look at what I have, he said. I have everything. Incredible how things work. God did this.

After the end of the ceremony, Trump quickly left to play a golf game.

