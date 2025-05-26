Carrie and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveal an adorable family photo of Poppy Newborn





Carrie Johnson shared gentle family moments with her newborn daughter, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, a few days after surprising her disciples with the news of birth. In a new Instagram message, Poppy can be seen cuddled with his older brothers and sisters, Romy, Three, Wilfred, Five and Frank, who will have two years in July. “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born May 21,” said Carrie in her announcement, adding the nicknames “Aka Pops, Pop Tart.”



The photo, published on Carrie's Instagram stories, shows Poppy nestled on Romy's knees, while Frank and Wilfred look on each side of the Red and white striped sofa. “I cannot believe how pretty and little you are. Feel incredibly lucky. We are all totally struck,” said Carrie in her ad, adding: “I'm not sure I have slept a minute since you were born because I can't stop looking at what point you are completely charming.”



Boris Johnson's wife also suggested that Poppy will be the last addition to their family, writing: “A member of the final gang”. She shared: “Wilf, Romy and Frank are completely delighted, in particular Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring the assorted dresses. “



The announcement of birth intervened only three days after the birth of Poppy on May 21, following a largely secret pregnancy. Friends of the couple said they had maintained the baby's sex a surprise and expected a boy. The main announcement photo showed a poppy baby in a yellow babygrow and a knitted jumper – neutral colors that the couple chose because they did not know if she would be a boy or a girl.



Carrie also expressed her gratitude for the care she received at the UCLH: “Thank you very much to the incredible maternity team of the UCLH and in particular in Asma and Patrick who have maintained me so well during all my pregnancies. I really can't thank you for the guys enough.”



Boris, now a nine -year -old father, was also seen in a smiling photo while he was holding Poppy in what seemed to be a private hospital room. The couple, who married in July 2021, already shared Wilfred, Frank and Romy.



Carrie concluded her post with sincere excitement: “Back from the hospital now and it's time for cocktails and pizza with my little baby to go up on my knees. Life does not improve. “











