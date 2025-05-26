Politics
Trkiyes the strategic vision shapes the future of the Turkish States Summit
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a informal summit From the organization of Turkish States (OTS) to Budapest, alongside other member leaders on May 21. Hungary is an observer with Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus In the group This includes the member states of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Trkiye and Uzbekistan. The group agreed to increase multilateral trade and to push stronger for connectivity. The group agreed to increase multilateral trade and to push stronger for connectivity.
During the meeting, Erdogan stressed the growing importance of the organization, which Trkiye co-founded in 2009 and called for increased solidarity among the Member States at the meeting.
It was the first time that a summit under the aegis of OTS was held in an observer country. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Orban for his exceptional hospitality and the successful organization of the summit, President Erdogan said.
He highlighted the progress of organizations: trade between Trkiye and the four full -fledged member states of OTS has increased by almost 50% in the past five years. Our commercial volume has now reached around $ 80 billion.
For the future, Erdogan confirmed the preparations for the 12thth The OTS summit in Azerbaijan in October and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy, announcing events to celebrate Nevruz and recognize the Nobel Dr Aziz Sancar winner with the Ali Sir Nevai Prize for its Turkish Unity contributions.
Not just symbolic
The OTS summit, according to experts, marked a pivotal moment in the strategic landscape evolving from the Turkish world and stressed that Trkiyes deepened diplomatic engagement with Hungary and beyond.
This summit was not simply symbolic, explains Dr. Oktay F. Tanrisever, a signing of international relations in the leading international university of the Middle East technical university in Ankara, in an interview with TRT World.
The speech delivered by our estimated President Erdogan, as well as Budapest's declaration, clearly demonstrated that under the direction of Trkiyes, the OTS has considerably strengthened both its internal cohesion and its strategic vision as an organization.
Tanrisever highlighted the reaffirmation of links with the states of observers, in particular Hungary, as a key result of the summit.
One of the most important messages was a clear commitment to deepen relations with Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. These relationships are not superficial.
President Erdogans bilateral meetings with Turkish leaders, including the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbanfurther, the central role of Trkiyes cemented. These discussions reflected the depth and strength of Trkiyes relationships around the Turkish world, adds Tanrisever.
However, the summit also revealed complex geopolitical currents, in particular with regard to the influence of European unions. The visit of Erdogans in Hungary is of great importance, in particular in the context of OTS, Dr. Zuhal Mert Uzuner, an eminent specialist in international relations at Marmara University in Istanbul, said TRT World.
Timing is essential, according to the stages of the Turkish States of Central Asia concerning the question of Cyprus.
Uzuner highlighted the unique position of the Hungaries: Prime Minister Orban, thanks to his close ties with Trkiye and the wider Turkish world, facilitated the adhesion of Hungaries as an OTS observer in 2018. However, the notable absence of the Turkish Cypriot Administration of this summit is revealing. It is alleged that Hungary has not extended an invitation, perhaps to avoid friction with the European Union.
This omission, she said, reflects a broader dynamic: the growing influence of EUS on OTS through its newly established cooperation frames is a reality that we cannot ignore. The accession of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer in 2022 and the increase in the TRNC flag during the Turan Assembly in Hungary in 2024 were deeply symbolic. They triggered alarm ringtones in Greece and in the Greek Cypriot Administration (GACASC), which both have EU mechanisms to advance their geopolitical priorities.
Thinking about historical parallels, Uzuner says: what saw recalls the 1990s, when EUS veto mechanisms shaped the integration of Eastern European countries. There is a risk of similar dynamics taking place concerning new regional initiatives in Central Asia. However, the landscape today is much more complex, and if Greece and GACASC can recreate a lever mechanism similar to the Helsinki process of the 1990s remains an open question.
Erdogan also reiterated the support of Trkiyes to the TRNC, declaring: we greeted the contributions of the TRNC as an integral part of the Turkish world and reaffirmed our common commitment to counter any attempt to undermine unity among the Turkish states.
The Budapest summit produced very positive results for Trkiye, strengthening its central role in the Turkish world, says Tanrisever. It is a moment of strategic clarity for Ankara which signals Trkiyes sustainable the influence in the formation of the future of the OTs and its relations through Eurasia.
Trkiye faces a changing geopolitical landscape and must balance its efforts to strengthen links in the Turkish world while maintaining a constructive commitment with the EU and the world's powers, according to Uzuner. The issues are high, but the potential too, it
|
Sources
2/ https://trt.global/world/article/2e4384853e95
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Larry Hoover News: President Donald Trump, the trip convictions of the former chicago gang leader, founder of Disciples Gangster
- The Trump administration interrupting appointments on student visas before “extended social media verification”
- The Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Institute contributes to FDA-approved blood test diagnosis
- Andrewtate was charged with rape in the UK
- Florida Atlantic University Athletics
- President of Finland responds to the Russian military activities during the border
- Complete list of Donald Trump forgives during his second term
- The visit of PM Narendra Modi Bihar will reach the Bikramganj Rally in an open jeep; ,, Bihar Hindi News
- Alex Foster, former St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville Football Star, dies
- On this day in 1995, a devastating earthquake hit Sakhlin
- Boris is in the ninth Diea of the 60s: life is not better, do not aspire to his 23 -year -old young woman …
- The new aid distribution system supported by the United States in Gaza in Gaza quickly exceeded