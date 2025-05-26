President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a informal summit From the organization of Turkish States (OTS) to Budapest, alongside other member leaders on May 21. Hungary is an observer with Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus In the group This includes the member states of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Trkiye and Uzbekistan. The group agreed to increase multilateral trade and to push stronger for connectivity. The group agreed to increase multilateral trade and to push stronger for connectivity.

During the meeting, Erdogan stressed the growing importance of the organization, which Trkiye co-founded in 2009 and called for increased solidarity among the Member States at the meeting.

It was the first time that a summit under the aegis of OTS was held in an observer country. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Orban for his exceptional hospitality and the successful organization of the summit, President Erdogan said .

He highlighted the progress of organizations: trade between Trkiye and the four full -fledged member states of OTS has increased by almost 50% in the past five years. Our commercial volume has now reached around $ 80 billion.

For the future, Erdogan confirmed the preparations for the 12thth The OTS summit in Azerbaijan in October and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy, announcing events to celebrate Nevruz and recognize the Nobel Dr Aziz Sancar winner with the Ali Sir Nevai Prize for its Turkish Unity contributions.

Not just symbolic

The OTS summit, according to experts, marked a pivotal moment in the strategic landscape evolving from the Turkish world and stressed that Trkiyes deepened diplomatic engagement with Hungary and beyond.

This summit was not simply symbolic, explains Dr. Oktay F. Tanrisever, a signing of international relations in the leading international university of the Middle East technical university in Ankara, in an interview with TRT World.

The speech delivered by our estimated President Erdogan, as well as Budapest's declaration, clearly demonstrated that under the direction of Trkiyes, the OTS has considerably strengthened both its internal cohesion and its strategic vision as an organization.

Tanrisever highlighted the reaffirmation of links with the states of observers, in particular Hungary, as a key result of the summit.

One of the most important messages was a clear commitment to deepen relations with Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. These relationships are not superficial.

President Erdogans bilateral meetings with Turkish leaders, including the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbanfurther, the central role of Trkiyes cemented. These discussions reflected the depth and strength of Trkiyes relationships around the Turkish world, adds Tanrisever.

However, the summit also revealed complex geopolitical currents, in particular with regard to the influence of European unions. The visit of Erdogans in Hungary is of great importance, in particular in the context of OTS, Dr. Zuhal Mert Uzuner, an eminent specialist in international relations at Marmara University in Istanbul, said TRT World.

Timing is essential, according to the stages of the Turkish States of Central Asia concerning the question of Cyprus.

Uzuner highlighted the unique position of the Hungaries: Prime Minister Orban, thanks to his close ties with Trkiye and the wider Turkish world, facilitated the adhesion of Hungaries as an OTS observer in 2018. However, the notable absence of the Turkish Cypriot Administration of this summit is revealing. It is alleged that Hungary has not extended an invitation, perhaps to avoid friction with the European Union.

This omission, she said, reflects a broader dynamic: the growing influence of EUS on OTS through its newly established cooperation frames is a reality that we cannot ignore. The accession of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer in 2022 and the increase in the TRNC flag during the Turan Assembly in Hungary in 2024 were deeply symbolic. They triggered alarm ringtones in Greece and in the Greek Cypriot Administration (GACASC), which both have EU mechanisms to advance their geopolitical priorities.

Thinking about historical parallels, Uzuner says: what saw recalls the 1990s, when EUS veto mechanisms shaped the integration of Eastern European countries. There is a risk of similar dynamics taking place concerning new regional initiatives in Central Asia. However, the landscape today is much more complex, and if Greece and GACASC can recreate a lever mechanism similar to the Helsinki process of the 1990s remains an open question.

Erdogan also reiterated the support of Trkiyes to the TRNC, declaring: we greeted the contributions of the TRNC as an integral part of the Turkish world and reaffirmed our common commitment to counter any attempt to undermine unity among the Turkish states.

The Budapest summit produced very positive results for Trkiye, strengthening its central role in the Turkish world, says Tanrisever. It is a moment of strategic clarity for Ankara which signals Trkiyes sustainable the influence in the formation of the future of the OTs and its relations through Eurasia.

Trkiye faces a changing geopolitical landscape and must balance its efforts to strengthen links in the Turkish world while maintaining a constructive commitment with the EU and the world's powers, according to Uzuner. The issues are high, but the potential too, it