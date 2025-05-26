



Stressing that the Pakistani government and its army supported the terrorists to the detriment of the well-being of their people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it was up to young people in the neighboring country to advance and release Pakistan from terrorism disease.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhuj in the Kutch district of Gujarat, bordering Pakistan, said Modi, Pakistan ko aatank ki bimari is mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Pakistan Ke Naujawaano Ko Aage Aana Hoga. Sukh, chaain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, varna meri goli toh hai hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi hi (To release Pakistan from terrorism disease, the Pakistani people, their youth must move forward. Living peacefully, eating roti, if not my ball is there).

During his first visit to his country of origin since operation Sindoor, Modi recalled the success of the military action following the terrorist attack on April 22, and said: I want to ask the inhabitants of Pakistan, what did you achieve? India has become the world's fourth economy, what is the state of your country? Who destroyed the future of your children, who forced you to walk helpless? Een atankwaad ke aakaon ne (the bosses of these terrorists). The story continues below this announcement Your government and your army support terrorists. Terrorism has become a source to earn money for your government and your army. The youth of Pakistan will have to decide, the children of Pakistan will have to decide, if this path suits them. Does it feel good for them, he said. They create dangers in your life, destroying your future, pushing you in darkness. #WATCH “Bjla, bazaar:” Hurog is the first time, the king was able to fight, as Sabris is then like sending to Barus. He also said: “The inhabitants of Pakistan must come forward to eliminate their country from terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward … “” pic.twitter.com/v84wxnjtg Years (@ani) May 26, 2025 The India management is very clear. India has chosen the path of development, peace and prosperity. I am convinced that Kutch's mind will inspire India a developed country, Modi, which inaugurated several development projects worth more than 53,400 belts of rupees in Bhuj. During a two -day visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, the India War is with terrorism through the border. These hands that increase terrorism, our enmity is with them. Our policy is zero tolerance against terrorism. The Sindoor operation has also clearly indicated this policy. The one who will try to have the Indians will bleed to receive an answer in his language, he said. The Sindoor operation is a mission to protect humanity and put an end to terrorism. After April 22 (when terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam), I never hid him. During a public meeting in Bihar, I announced that I would reduce the basics of dust terrorism. We waited 15 days for Pakistan to act against terrorism, but perhaps terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our strength a free hand [to act]Said Modi. The story continues below this announcement We attacked precisely. This shows how capable and disciplined our forces are. We have shown the world that, even if we are sitting here, we can strike and ruin terrorists and the head office, said the Prime Minister. Referring to the 1971 war when Bhuj women showed exemplary courage and rebuilt a track destroyed by Pakistan within 72 hours, he said, on May 9, night drones were seen along the borders of Kutch. They thought that Modi comes from Gujarat but they did not know, remember 1971, these courageous women who came here, they defeated Pakistan…. I am fortunate that these mothers from 1971 blessed me and not only that, they offered me a Sindoor plant. This plant will be planted in the PM house. This Sindoor plant will be developed in a huge tree. During a separate public meeting in Dahod, where he inaugurated the 9,000 HP locomotive workshop, the Prime Minister declared the only objective of Pakistan is to pursue enmity and hatred for India. He said that the Sindoor operation, which reduced nine dust terrorist bases in 22 minutes, was not a simple action by the armed forces but an expression of India's emotion to protect his mother mother since time immemorial. Invoking the sacrifices of Dahod's freedom fighters, who had argued Tatya Tope and Govind Guru from Mangadh, he said, Dahod is the country of devotion and sacrifice. This region illustrates our sacrifice for the protection of the mother of India and humanity … It (protecting the earth) is in the values ​​of India. So tell me, whatever the terrorists in Pahalgam, could India or Modi could have stayed silent after that? The story continues below this announcement If someone tries to wipe the sindoor of our sisters, they will be destroyed as a final consequence. Thus, the Sindoor operation is not only an action of the armed forces, it is the expression of our historical values ​​and our emotions to (protect the fatherland). Referring to a roadshow he held in Vadodara earlier in the day, where women in the Saris Rouge and with vermillions on the fronts congratulated him to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, said Modi, the women (in Vadodara) chose me to be a representative to convene their congratulations to the armed forces for the Sindoor operation … Getons for children. It bubbles our blood to see these photos. The terrorists challenged 1.40 billion Indians and therefore, Modi did exactly what the country and you chose me to be your leader for … Signing that the terrorist targets in Pakistan were meticulously identified and reduced to the dust, he said, what Modi did was to give a free hand to the three armed forces and in turn, they did what no one had seen in several decades … We found nine largest terrorist bases through the border, confirmed their address and traffic … and in response to the reduction of terrorists) (Terror Bases) with dust. Authorized by the action of India, when the Pakistani armed forces tried the mishap to attack India, our armed forces also taught them a lesson … In his speech, Modi said that after taking an oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014, the country made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented, breaking chains that had decades to advance in all sectors by increasing the manufacture and reduction of exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/roti-khao-varna-meri-goli-to-hai-hee-pm-modi-message-to-pakistan-10030338/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

