



President Donald Trump got up the Memorial Day early on the Democrats, qualifying his decrepit priest and calling for the arrest of his enemies.

In a social post of truth early Monday morning, Trump chose not to commemorate those who died in military service, but rather published a long rant in his very loved All-Caps style.

Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through detained radical minds, which have enabled 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and mentally insane judges, through an open border that only an incompetent president to die, and rape all protected by these United States Who suffer from a sick and very dangerous ideology for our country, “wrote Trump in one sentence.

Donald Trump's long social position was sent just after 7 a.m. the Memorial Day. Nathan Howard / Reuters

Hopefully the United States Supreme Court, and other good and compassionate judges across the country, we will save decisions from monsters that want our country to go to hell. But not fear, we have made great progress in the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and great again! Again, Happy Memorial Day, and may God bless America, he added.

Trump had briefly published and then seemed to decide to share such a sharing of such a disadvantaged message to commemorate the solemn day, eliminating it in favor of a simple commemorative day! However, in a typical U-turn more recently associated with the plans of his price, the president then made a ramp of the diatribe.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comments from the daily beast.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump republished a message from Maga's political commentator, Rogan Ohandley, also known as DC Draino, repeating false claims that the president has pushed for years, as well as the most recent involving his predecessor Joe Biden.

They stole the elections in 2020 and diverted the country using a decrepit corpse as a singer, said the post. They used an autopen to start wars, steal our treasure and forgive their friends. Stop managers and charge them with treason.

Trump shared an article originally written by Rogan Ohandley, also known as DC Draino, on May 21. Jason Davis / Getty Images

The autopen is a mechanical device which reproduces the signature of a person, allowing presidents to sign several invoices, orders and letters.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Bidens refused while in his functions meant that he could not be fully aware of what he signed and that the help manipulated him in the authorization of legislation with the autopen.

Trump first made this assertion following the last -minute preventive pardons of Bidens of those who investigated Trump's actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021. Trump argued that the stands were zero because they were signed with an autopen.

The president repeated the suggestion last week in a rare defense, although in reverse, of Biden in the midst of a meticulous examination on mental and physical health of 82 years, after the revelations of the original book SIN by CNNS Jake Tapper and Axios Alex Thompson.

Who signed this legislation? Who signed legislation opening our border? I don't think he knew it, Trump told the journalists of the Capitol in Washington, DC, I said, there is no one who would not want an open border, nobody. And now I discover that it was not him. He automatically has it. Who operated the autopen? This is a very serious thing.

The Bidens office did not immediately respond to a request for comments from the daily beast.

Trump is expected to attend a crowning ceremony and make remarks in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday to mark the Memorial Day.

In August, his campaign team would have had an altercation with the cemetery staff who were trying to prevent them from filming and taking photos in violation of the rules of the sites.

