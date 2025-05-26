Donald Trump is unleashed at Harvard and says he could cut $ 3 billion in funds





Donald Trump intensified his campaign against Harvard University on Monday, threatening to withdraw $ 3 billion in subsidies and unleash some of his foreign students as well as radicalized madmen.

Trump said he would plan to withdraw money from Harvard and give it to business schools in the United States. What an excellent investment would be for the United States, and so seriously necessary !! He wrote on his social platform of truth.

In a separate article, he mocked up against international students from universities, saying that he was waiting on Harvard lists of foreign students so that the US government can determine how many radicalized fustines, troublemakers, should not be released in our country.

The comments have been intensifying the attacks on Harvard since its inauguration as an American president in January, including a freeze of more than $ 2.2 billion in federal funding for university subsidies.

Trump has also threatened to revoke Harvard tax exemption and called for an investigation into foreign donations. In April, his administration called for tight surveillance on Harvards governance, including teachers' appointments. The university has launched a lawsuit in response.

The Ivy League school has become the centerpiece of Trumps attacks against American higher education establishments and has raised fears of a repression of freedom of expression. The administration has also opened probes on more than 60 universities for alleged failures to combat anti -Semitism.

The movements have triggered the reduction in costs in the sector, while universities react to the cancellation of American governments of billions of dollars in federal health, energy and science. The Republicans of Congress have also decided to increase taxes on the richer allocations of universities.

The attack by American presidents Monday came a few days after a Boston judge temporarily prevented the Trump administration from trying to prevent Harvard from registering from international students.

Harvard had filed a request against the American government and published on X: without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard.

Alan Garber, the President of Universities, who called on the revocation of his right to welcome illegal and unjustified and destructive international students, stressed that Harvard had responded to requests from the departments as required by the law.

The display between the Trump administration and the universities has increased anxiety through American faculties concerning the sustainability of support for research activities, as well as their ability to attract international students an important source of talents and tuition fees.

Several academics based in the United States have explored the emigrant to universities in Canada, Europe and Asia.

The administration arrested and detained international students and last month revoked thousands of their visas, before reinstalling them temporarily.

