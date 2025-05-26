The most dangerous weapon in South Asia is not nuclear | India-Pakistan tensions

When India launched Operation Sindoor and Pakistan, replied with Operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos, the world has prepared for climbing. Analysts have retained their breath. Twitter has exploded. The control line that unleashed the scar between two unfinished imaginations of nationmality has still been on.

But if you think what happened earlier this month was just a military exchange, you missed the real story.

It was a war, yes, but not just missiles. It was a war of stories, orchestrated in the headlines, the hashtags and the rooms of night writing. The battlefield was the media. Munitions were the speech. And the victims were nuances, complexity and truth.

What we have seen is the culmination of what researchers call discursive war the deliberate construction of identity, legitimacy and power through language. In the hands of the Indian and Pakistani media, each act of violence has been scripted, each image organized, each political victim. It was not a blanket. It was the choreography.

Scene one: the just strike

On May 6, India hit first. Or, as the Indian media supervised it, India defended itself first.

The Sindoor operation was announced with the theatrical pump. Twenty-four strikes in twenty-five minutes. Nine destroyed terrorist hubs. Zero civilian victims. The wicked Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-E-Taiba, the terrorist factories of Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan would have been reduced to dust.

The headlines were triumphant: surgical strikes 2.0, the roar of the Indian forces reached Rawalpindi, justice rendered. Government spokesperson called on a proportional response to the Pahalgam massacre which had made 26 died Indian tourists. Minister of Defense Rajnath SinghDeclared: they attacked the India forehead, we injured their chest. Cinematographic? Absolutely. Voluntary? Even more.

The Indian media have built a national identity of moral power: a forced state for action, responding not with rage but with restraint, armed not only with Brahmos missiles but with just duty and a moral order of the Dharma. The enemy was not Pakistan, the story insisted that it was terror. And who could oppose it?

It is the framing genius. Constructivist theory tells us that states act on the basis of identities, not just interests. And identity is forged through the language. In the India case, the media designed a history where military power was attached to moral clarity. Strikes were not a Catharsis assault. They were not war, they were therapy.

But here is the thing: therapy for whom?

Scene two: the sacred defense

Three days later, Pakistan retaliated. Operation Bunyan Marsoos Arab for Iron Wall has been declared. The name alone tells you everything. It was not only a reprisal strike; It was a theological affirmation, a national sermon. The enemy had dared to penetrate. The answer would be divine.

Pakistani missiles would have cried on the Indian military sites: the brigade headquarters, a S-400 system and military facilities in Punjab and Jammu.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed that Pakistan had avenged the 1971 war, in which he had capitulated and allowed Bangladesh to separate. It is not a battlefield strategy. It is the manufacture of myth.

The media in Pakistan amplified this story with patriotic zeal. The Indian strikes were supervised in the form of war crimes, the mosques struck, civilians killed. Dark photographs have been associated with legends on martyrdom. The answer, on the other hand, was precise, moral and inevitable.

The national identity of the Pakistans, as it is built at the moment, was a just victimity: we are peaceful, but provoked; sober, but resolved. We are not looking for war, but we don't fear it either.

Symmetry is strange. The two states considered themselves defenders, never attackers. The two claimed moral superiority. Both insisted that the enemy shoots first. Both said they had no choice.

Build the enemy and the victim

The symmetry was also apparent in the built image of the enemy and the victims Delcared.

India has portrayed Pakistan as a terrorist factory: Duplicite, thug, a nuclear arm spoiler added to jihad. The Pakistani identity has been reduced to its worst stereotype, deceptive and dangerous. Peace, in this world vision, is impossible because the other is irrational.

Pakistan, in turn, threw India as a fascist state: directed by a majority regime, obsessed with humiliation, eager to erase Muslims from history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the attacker. India was the occupant. Their strikes were formulated not as counterterrorism but as a religious war.

In each case, the enemy was not only a threat. The enemy was an idea and an idea cannot be reasoned.

It is the danger of identity construction focused on the media. Once the other becomes a caricature, dialogue dies. Diplomacy becomes weakness. The compromise becomes betrayal. And war becomes not only possible, but desirable.

The image of the other also determined who was considered a victim and who was not.

While the missiles flew, people died. Civilians from the cashmere, on both sides, were killed. The border villages have been bombed. Damaged religious sites. The innocent people moved. But these stories, the human stories, were buried under the rubble of rhetoric.

In both countries, the media did not cry too. The victims were on the grounds if they were ours. Theirs? Collateral. Or made. Or forgotten.

This selective mourning is a moral act. Because when we only care about our dead, we become engaged in justice. And in this numbness, violence becomes easier next time.

Battle for legitimacy

What was at stake during the confrontation in India-Pakistan was not only a territory or a tactical advantage. It was legitimacy. The two states had to convince their own citizens and the world that they were on the right side of history.

The Indian media relied on the world war on the terrorist setting. By targeting Pakistan -based activists, India has positioned itself as a partner in world security. Does that seem familiar? This should. It is the same manual used by the United States in Iraq and Israel in Gaza. Language like surgery, precision and preventive do not only describe, it is absorbed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan media relied on the moral weight of sovereignty. The India strikes were formulated as an assault not only on earth, but on Izzat, Honor. By invoking sacred spaces, making known civilian victims, Pakistan has built India not as a counter-terrorist actor but as a tyrant and a blasphemator.

This discursive rope shot has even extended to the facts. When India claimed to have killed 80 activists, Pakistan called its fiction. When Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian planes, India called it propaganda. Everyone has accused the other of disinformation. Each media ecosystem has become a mirror room, reflecting only what he wanted to see.

Ceasefire, silence and a call to listen differently

Weapons were silent on May 13, thanks to a ceasefire in mail in the United States. The two governments claimed victory. The media have evolved. Cricket has resumed. The hashtags have faded.

But what persists is the story that each side now tells about itself: we were right. They were wrong. We have shown strength. They fell.

It is history that will shape textbooks, elections, military budgets. He will inform the next dead end, the next skirmish, the next war.

And until history changes, nothing will do it. And that can change.

The stories built on competing truths, forged in the editorial rooms and the battlefields, carried out in rallies and funerals, are not eternal.

Just as they were built, they can be deconstructed. And it can only happen if we start to listen not to the strongest voice, but the one we have learned to ignore.

So, the next time the war drums beat, ask not only who shot first, but who spoke last. And ask what story this speech was trying to tell.

Because in South Asia, the most dangerous weapon is not nuclear.

His story.

The points of view expressed in this article are the authors who are the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.