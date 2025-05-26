



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more Russia seized the comments of the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch that Ukraine fights a war by proxy on behalf of Western Europe. The Russian Embassy in London shared a clip by Mrs. Badenoch, saying that she had called a cat a cat. The Kremlin has long tried to justify its invasion of Ukraine by affirming that NATO uses the country as an indicator of the war. In an interview News On Sunday, the conservative chief also said that Israel featured a proxy war on behalf of the United Kingdom in Gaza against Hamas. The leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch (on the left) Sunday (Jeff Overs / BBC / PA) ( Media in Pennsylvania )) She said: Israel is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the United Kingdom, just as Ukraine is in the name of Western Europe against Russia. We must become serious. A clip for the interview was then shared by Russias London's Facebook account. The embassy and a spokesman wrote: Ukraine is fighting a war by proxy against Russia in the name of Western interests. kyiv's illegitimate regime, created, funded and armed by the West, has been there since 2014. Remember, Kemi Badenoch is from the same conservative party, including former chief and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when peace was at hand, went to kyiv and told Ukrainians to fight. The position was then shared by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Last October, Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, was criticized when he said that the war in Ukraine was a war by the government of the United Kingdom. Nigel Farage, the head of the United Kingdom's reform, also sparked indignation when he declared to the BBC as the elections of last year approached that the West had provoked the invasion with the expansion of NATO and the European Union. At the time, James Clearly, the former interior secretary, said that he echoed the Russian leaders justified for the war. A spokesperson for Ms. Badenoch told TelegraphWho first reported the story: Kemi is proud of the support that the Conservative Party has shown for President Zelensky and the inhabitants of Ukraine, who fight for democracy and against the aggressive fascism of Poutines. Everyone in the United Kingdom should be very careful about the promotion or repetition of Russian propaganda that seeks to undermine the cause of Ukraines.

