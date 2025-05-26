



Need to know President Donald Trump used his messages from Memorial Day to the Nation to slam the administration of former president Joe Biden, the position of social media and the speech of the Arlington cemetery, both focused on the management of Immigration Biden, calling for the previous administration “Scum which has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through judges on the Radical Left, United States, the Supreme Court and other good and compressing the judges of the Earth, the Supreme Court of the United States, and another good and composing the judges of the Earth, the Supreme Court and the other good and compassion of judges across the land, the Supreme Court and other good and compassion of judges across the Earth, the United States Supreme Court, and other. That our country goes to hell, said Trump

President Donald Trump launched the Memorial Day with a passionate article on social networks.

However, the All-Caps diatriber did not thank the country's veterans or rented active soldiers. Instead, he addressed former president Joe Bidens Administration, members of the judicial management and other monsters who want our country to go to hell.

Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds detained, Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday morning.

The president continued by claiming that the Biden administration allowed millions of immigrants to “illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the madmen mentally”.

He has the blame for the current concerns of American immigration on “an incompetent president” and “the” judges whose mission is to keep the murderers, drug traffickers, rapists, gang members and released prisoners around the world in our country so that they can steal, assassinate and rape again. “”

Later in the day, Trump doubled during his speech by Memorial Day in the National Cemetery of Arlington.

Resting tribute to the first soldiers who died during the battle of Bunker Hill, Trump pivoted, saying: “These young men could never have known what their sacrifice would mean for us, but we certainly know what we owe them.

“It was a hard four years that we crossed,” continued the president. “Who would let it happen? People flock through our borders without control. People who do indescribable things and not for today.”

While avoiding saying the name of Biden, he promised: “We will do better than we have never done as a nation, better than ever. I promise you.”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden serve his hand before the inauguration ceremonies at the American Capitol on January 20, 2025.

SOMODEVILLA / POOL / AFP chip via getty

The deportations of the Trump administration have become one of the biggest hot button problems in its second presidential term.

On March 15, Trump signed a proclamation invoking the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 which was only used three times before, all in wartime in order to target non-citizens who can then be understood, retained, secure and deleted, as foreign enemies.

The first main expulsion target using the law was the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua. Trumps' declaration has authorized the abolition of all Venezuelan citizens aged 14 and over who are not American citizens or “legal” permanent residents and are affiliated with Tren de Aragua.

The Trump administration used the law to accelerate deportations, immediately sending more than 100 members of alleged gangs to Cecot prison in Salvador. This led to a long legal battle, and on May 16, the Supreme Court prevented the president from moving forward with additional deportations.

The guards escort the American detainees who would be linked to criminal organizations in Cecot on March 16, 2025 in Tecoleca, El Salvador.

Salvadoral government via Getty

Part of the argument against the use of the law on extraterrestrial enemies was the avoidance of a regular procedure in this case, the right to a hearing to determine whether the deported individuals were even gang members or not.

In May 4, meet the press interview with NBC News Kristen Welker, Trump dodged the question when asked whether “the citizens and non-citizens” deserved the regular procedure or not.

“I don't know. I'm not, I'm not a lawyer. I don't know,” he replied.

Welker has rejected, noting: “Well, the fifth amendment says so much.”

“This could say that, but if you talk about it, then we must have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials,” replied Trump. “We have thousands of people who are murderers and drug traffickers and some of the worst people on earth. Some of the worst most dangerous people on earth. And I was elected to get them out of here, and the courts prevent me from doing so.”

Despite the blame of the “hate judges of the United States” for immigration under Biden, Trump has a little behind in his message from the Memorial Day to express his faith in the courts, all in leveling the vitriol of the previous administration and those who compete for his deportations.

Hopefully the Supreme Court of the United States, and other good and compassionate judges across the country, we will save decisions of monsters that want our country to go to hell, he wrote. But not fear, we have made great progress in the last 4 months and America will soon be safe and great again!

Again, happy Memorial Day, Trump concluded and may God bless America!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/president-trump-calls-biden-administration-scum-in-memorial-day-message-11741788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

