Donald Trump boasts of the World Cup and the Memorial Day Olympic Games





President Donald Trump used his Memorial Day speech on Monday to boast that he would be the president in office when the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 summer Olympic Games arrive in the United States.

“Incredible, the way things work,” said Trump. “I got the World Cup and I had the Olympic Games.”

Addressing a crowd after visiting Arlington's national cemetery with vice-president JD Vance and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, where he deposited a crown at the tomb of the unknown soldier, Trump joked that he was happy that he lost the 2020 American presidential election because he would be able to commemorate the next 250th anniversary of the United States.

“In some ways, I am happy to have missed this second mandate where he was, because I would not be your president for this – the most important of all,” said Trump before being diverted. “In addition, we have the World Cup, and we have the Olympic Games. Can you imagine? I have missed these four years, and now look at what I have. I have everything. ”

Trump managed to cross four minutes from his speech before making a blow to the previous administration, saying that even if the soldiers had put their lives so that the “most noble republic ever existed on the face of the earth”, he was now “repairing” the country.

“It was a hard four years that we lived,” Trump told applause. “Who would let it happen?” People flock through our borders, without control. People who do things that are indescribable and not for today. ”

However, Trump spent the majority of his address thank the families of the veterans who fell. “Each Gold Star family fights a battle long after obtaining victory,” said Trump. “Today, we raise you and we hold you high … Thank you for giving America the brightest light in your life. This is what you did. We will never forget our fallen heroes, and we will never forget our debt to you. ” Trendy stories

It was a clearly darker tone than the morning, when Trump published a tirade entirely in the reduction phase on social truth complaining of immigration policies, “judges of hatred of the United States” and “monsters who want our country to go to hell”. Choice of publishers

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through detained radical minds,” wrote Trump. “Which has enabled 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and mentally crazy, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve, and through judges who are on a mission to keep the murderers, drug traffickers, rapists, gang members and the release of dangerous prisoners for our country.

