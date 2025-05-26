



Rawalpindi / Islamabad / Lahore:

In the midst of swirling whispers of good deals and compromises of the counterpart, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, declared that he prefers to “rot in prison for life” than to undress before what he denounced as a “system of Pharaharahs and Yazidiyat”.

The former Prime Minister urged his party to prepare for a swinging national movement.

“Whatever torture they inflict, I will never accept slavery,” transmitted Imran Khan from Adiala prison through her sister Aleema Khan, who spoke to journalists on Monday.

“Even if they keep me in life for life, I will not go,” Imran told his sister, adding that the party should now prepare for a national movement rather than focusing on Islamabad.

Aleema said her brother had sent three key points at their meeting. “He has not even received fundamental rights which have entitled to an ordinary prisoner. In the past eight months, he has only been authorized to speak to his children once.”

“We, the sisters, are not allowed to meet him, and even the books we are trying to send are retained by the prison administration,” deplored Aleema.

She also allegedly alleged that Imran's personal doctors were not authorized to examine it and that the judicial orders on the outrageous petitions were under flipper. “Bushra Bibi was imprisoned to put him pressure. But even then, he said:” I will not fold. “”

Aleema also criticized Vloggers and Youtubers who claim that an agreement was concluded for the release of Imran.

“Now we understand that these are stories planted to cool the public feeling. They say that the Americans have arrived and that an agreement is concluded, but everything is just to manage the expectations of the public.”

According to Aleema, Imran's message to his party was clear, saying that the PTI was a party of ideology, not selectable.

“The young people other than the founder are also in prison. We have received votes for our ideology, and not personalities. Anyone who is not aligned with this ideology has no place in the party. Those who play on both sides of the window are not welcome either.”

She added that Imran was visibly angry when he said: “Time has changed. It is enough to look at the judiciary. The al-Qadir affair was not set for an hearing in three months. Other cases linked to May 9 and a deposit are also pending. The judges have promised audiences, but did not deliver.”

'Imran will be released before Aid'

On the other hand, the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, expressed his optimism that the Party's incarcher's supremo could be released before the next EID-UL-AZHA.

Addressing journalists outside the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) alongside Senator Shibli Faraz, Gohar urged party workers to remain calm, saying that all the legal avenues were exhausted.

“We are doing everything for his release. We organized demonstrations, raised the issue in Parliament and approached the courts,” he said. “Workers have the right to raise questions, and we appreciate their emotions. No one can understand how and why Imran Khan spent two years behind bars.”

According to Gohar, Imran remains firm in faith. “He says that we turn to Allah in difficulties, and he will show us the way.”

He noted that party patience was being tested. “Our employees are tired and even the judges are tired of writing judgments. We do our best to make sure that Imran Khan's affairs are fixed and decided on merit.”

Senator Shibli Faraz added that the acting chief of the IHC had personally assured the lawyer Gohar and Latif Khosa that Imran Khan's petitions would be scheduled for this week. “It was not just any insurance. It came from the acting chief himself, and we take it seriously.”

He warned that blocking access to justice leads to instability. “People approach the courts for justice. If it is refused, this leads to injustice and troubles. We believe in the Constitution and will continue to put pressure for justice.”

“The 26th constitutional amendment was the work of the PPP and the PML-N. They have already destroyed their policy. Once IMran free, their governments will fall,” added Faraz.

The Court authorizes polygraphic photogrammetric tests

In a development related to Lahore, an anti-terrorism court has granted the police for the authority to perform photogrammetric and polygraphic tests of the founder of the PTI.

The court accepted the request for the charge, ordering that the results be submitted by June 9.

Earlier, DSP Legal Javed informed the court that surveys could not continue without these tests. Imran Khan refused the tests twice in writing, and a third time verbally.

“We ensure the court that we will cooperate, and justice will not only be done but considered to be done.”

