Kenez / Stockholm

The birth rate rate has plunged at its lowest level of modern history, which prompted civil servants and experts, who say that the country faces a demographic crossroads. Recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TK) show that the total fertility rate in 2024 fell to 1.48 children per woman, well below the population's replacement level of 2.1 and a sharp drop of 2.38 in 2001.

The number of living births in 2024 was 937,559, with boys representing 51.4% and girls for 48.6%. This marks the continuation of a trend which, according to demographers and economists, is increasingly linked to economic difficulties in Turkey, in particular in young adults of childbearing age.

An increasing set of data suggests that economic anxiety is an important factor leading to the decline in fertility. A 2024 policy report By the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV), noted that persistent inflation, the rise in housing costs, the insecurity of the jobs and the drop in real income led many couples to delay or give up having children. According to the TKS 2023 Life Satisfaction Survey, 45.7% of respondents said their personal situation had worsened in the past five years, while only 23.9% said it had improved.

In addition, the survey showed that only 23.9% of respondents were optimistic about their personal economic future, while more than a third expected that things deteriorate more. Among the 2534 -year -old people, the most likely demography to start families, almost 30% said a drop in income in the past year and 39% have said they had to take new debts.

The same TEPAV report noted that the average age of mothers at the first birth increased from 26.7 in 2001 to 29.3 in 2024, a change attributed to delayed marriage, career prioritization and the high cost of children's education.

During the International Family Forum organized by the government on May 23, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan rejected allegations that economic pressures are to be blamed for the drop in birth rate. The level of fertility of the turkeys fell to 1.48. It is a disaster, he said in a recent speech. However, some insist on blaming the economy. It's misleading.

Erdoan argued that the turkey fertility rate was higher when its per capita income was much lower and said that the decline stems from the evolution of cultural values ​​rather than material constraints. Countries like Malta, with much higher income levels, have even more fertility rate. The real problem is the rise of individualism and consumerism, he added.

Mahinur GKTA family Minister previously warned during an appearance on live television on April 19 that Turkey could find it difficult to find enough young people to serve in the army. Our population aged 65 and over exceeded 10%, she said. As the number of children decreases, the population who needs care will continue to increase.

Despite this position, the government has launched a series of financial incentives aimed at reverse the trend. In January 2025, Turkish families received a single payment of 5,000 will read for their first child, 1,500 will read per month for their second child and 5,000 will read per month for third children and the following. Payments are in tax franchise and administered through the social assistance and solidarity fund.

Fertility rates vary considerably through Turkey. The Southeast Province of Anlurfa reported the highest fertility rate in 2024 with 3.28 children per woman, more than double the national average. On the other hand, cities like Bartn and Eskiehir have recorded rates as low as 1.12.

These disparities reflect broader social and economic divisions. Women having only a basic or no base education had a fertility rate of 2.65 in 2024, against only 1.22 among university graduates. Urbanization also plays a role. The densely populated urban areas recorded a fertility rate of 1.39 while rural areas saw the rates closer to 1.83.

Turkey is not the only one to face demographic challenges. According to Eurostat, the average fertility rate in the European Union was 1.38 in 2023. Bulgaria had the highest rate at 1.81 while Malta had the lowest at 1.06. Turkey, with 1.48, ranked 9th among EU countries despite not being a member.

Nevertheless, the demographic change of Turkey could have great -reaching consequences. Experts warn against a narrowing of the workforce, increased pressure on the pension system and an aging population. In 2024, 71 of the 81 provinces recorded fertility rates below the replacement level. In 2017, this number was only 57.

The average interval between the first and the second child also increased. In cities like Krklareli and Anakkale, mothers waited on average 5.4 years between their first and second child. In Anlurfa, this gap was only 2.7 years old.

Meanwhile, the fertility of adolescents, referring to births to mothers aged 1519, increased considerably from 49 per 1,000 in 2001 to only 10 per 1,000 in 2024. This indicates a significant societal change in early maternity.

The Turkish government has responded to these trends with various policies, including access to access to child care and offering new models for flexible work. As part of the family year initiative launched in 2025, the State also promotes marriage between young adults thanks to a fund which offers uninteresting loans up to 150,000 will read for newlyweds who meet the specific criteria.

However, criticisms say that these measures are insufficient or poorly targeted. Without approaching deep causes, in particular economic insecurity and gender inequalities, these incentives will not be sufficient, wrote Activates Dndar, political analyst in Tepav. It maintains that structural changes are necessary, in particular better parental leave policies, an enlarged child care infrastructure and work protections for women.

Indeed, the data show that despite increasing participation in the workforce, many Turkish women always cite family responsibilities as the main reason for not working. While participation in the active female population increased to 35.8% in 2023, more than 9 million women said they had remained outside the workforce due to household work.