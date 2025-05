Bacon calls a part of Trump's post on Putin and Zelenskyy “stupid”

A House Republican strongly criticized the comments that President Donald Trump made concerning the Russian-Ukraine War, categorically calling some of them “stupid”.

In a social post, Trump first called Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the foreign chief “has gone absolutely crazy!” And “kills unnecessarily”, but the president spilled to slam the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declaring: “Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop.”

In a statement to Fox News, representative Don Bacon, R-Neb., “The first half of this message is perfect, the rest is stupid. Trump attacks President Zelensky while Putin bombs Ukrainian cities and she is wrong. Putin.

Trump says he is not satisfied with Putin after a massive strike from Ukraine

The representative Don Bacon, R-Neb., On the left, and President Donald Trump. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty | Chris Kleponis / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital contacted the White House to comment but did not receive an answer in publication.

Bacon, a Franc-Parle-Parlia support from Ukraine, said that the United States and “the allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth”, slaps Russia with maximum sanctions and grasp Russian assets.

Russia, Ukraine exchanges hundreds of prisoners a few hours after Moscow launched a massive air attack

“It is a moment for honesty. Peace talks have no effect on Putin. His goal is to dominate Ukraine and that he will not stop until he realizes that he cannot win. The United States and allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, sanction Russia as much as possible, and confiscate the $ 300 in Russian assets abroad,” posted on Sunday morning.

Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks in a Monday article on X.

The Republican uses George Washington, an American revolution to reject the Ukraine concept should go to Russia

“Our air defense forces and rescuers worked overnight. The Russian army has launched the greatest number of drones against our cities and communities since the start of a large -scale war of attack drones, mainly Shahed. There were also 9 cruise missiles. Unfortunately.

“Like any criminal, Russia can only be limited by force. It is only by the force of the strength of the United States, Europe, of all the nations which valued the life that these attacks can be arrested and a real peace made,” he said.

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

