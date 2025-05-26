India has freed decades since.





Dahod, May 26: On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his first oath as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi returned to his country of origin, Gujarat, for a two -day visit, evoking a strong nationalist feeling and invoking the heritage of tribal pride and affirming that India has freed himself from decades of feeders since 2014. Addressing a massive rally in Dahod after a dynamic roadshow in Vadodara, the Prime Minister Moda launched a fierce attack on his political opponents and praised the spirit of New India under his direction. After the success of Sindoor Samman Yatra in Vadodara, where Prime Minister Modi praised the crowd and met the Martyr Sophia martyr's family, the Prime Minister arrived in Dahod at an overwhelming reception. The chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, and the Minister of Union railways, Ashwini Vahnaw, welcomed him on stage, while the dignitaries and local citizens chanted slogans in support of Prime Minister Modi. In a symbolic gesture, the chief minister presented to the Prime Minister a fighter of freedom and tribal icon Lord Birsa Munda, strengthening the identity and the tribal heritage of the regions. Prime Minister Modi was also offered a commemorative photo framework for Operation Sindoor, a secret military operation which he later described as a testimony to the intrepid military resolution India. The highest point of the visit was the Prime Minister who poses the foundation stone and dedicating development work of a value of Rs 24,000 crosses to the nation. Among these is the long-awaited rail production unit in Dahod, which will produce locomotive engines as part of the Made in Dahod initiative. The 20,000 RS project aims to stimulate employment and transform the tribal region into a hub for industrial innovation. In a speech with emotions, Prime Minister Modi reminded the crowd the historic day a decade ago when he was sworn in as Prime Minister. Exactly ten years ago, I took an oath as Prime Minister of the country. Today, in 2024, I appeared again before you, blessed by the love and confidence of 140 crores of Indians, he said, drawing strong applause. He said India had freed himself from decades of channels since 2014 and now advanced in each sector. We are now hoisting the Habs not only in heaven, but also withdrawing it from the darkness of despair in the light of faith, he said. The Prime Minister also pronounced strong words targeting his political opponents, invoking Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Sindoor operation is not only a military mission. It is a reflection of our emotions. Those who master terror cannot even imagine what it means to face Modi, he said to thunderous cheers. Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he said, when we saw these images, our blood boiled. The terrorists did not simply attack our soldiers, they challenged 140 crores of Indians. And I did what the country had told me to do as Pradhan Sevak. Prime Minister Modi recalled that on the night of May 6, the Indian armed forces located nine terrorist camps on the other side of the border and destroyed them in just 22 minutes, a military feat which he has described as invisible by the world for decades.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/101641/india-broke-free-from-decades-of-shackles-since-2014-pm-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos