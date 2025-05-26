



President Donald Trump delivered a speech from Memorial Day on Monday to the Arlington National Cemetery which combined solemn tributes with sharp political remarks and self-feminine rhetoric, in a discourse that diverged in the traditional tone of presidential memory.

The holidays, which were created to honor the fallen soldiers who served during the American civil war, is generally celebrated with a presidential address and the tradition of vacation to throw a crown at the tomb of the landmark of unknown soldiers in the national cemetery of Arlington honoring the unidentified soldiers who died in the war.

During his speech, Trump honored what he called the great warriors of nations, but sometimes fired in political rhetoric. He referred to what he described as four years of national decline, blamed political opponents of border insecurity and promised that his current administration repaired the country.

“Who would let it happen? People flock through our borders, without control, people who do things that are indescribable and not for today,” he said.

The holidays were created to honor the downstream soldiers who served during the American civil war. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Following a more respectful note, Trump paid tribute to the chief of the navy -chief of the navy, Shannon Kent, who was killed in Syria in 2019, leaving behind her husband and two young children. He also honored the SGT Master of Air Force. Elroy Harworth, who died during the Vietnam War, and the CPL army. Ryan McGhee, who enlisted after the September 11 attacks.

The presidents' speech also included references to the “big and big celebration” scheduled for next year for the 250th anniversary of the United States, and it boasted of the next FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles in the coming years.

Vice-president JD Vance, who spoke before Trump, thought about the human cost of war, saying that political leaders must treat the lives of soldiers as the most precious resource.

Earlier in the day, Trump took a more combative tone, denigrating his political adversaries as a Scam who had spent the last four years trying to destroy our country, in an article on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He also labeled certain federal judges who have made ordinances against elements of the efforts to deport administrations such as “monsters who want our country to go to hell. While the Supreme Court has given him a recent victory concerning the revocation of legal protections for Venezuelan migrants, the highest jurisdictions also ruled in April as Trump From Abrego Kilmarga, it facilitated allar against Salvador allar due to an administrative error.

How the other presidents commemorated the Memorial Day

The American presidents generally celebrate the holidays by making comments which touch both sorrow and the memory felt by those who have lost dear to combat.

President George W. Bushs 2002 Speech in France, marking the first celebration of the Memorial Day after September 11, remains among the most resonant of recent memory: the day will come when no one will be left who knew them. When no visitor of this cemetery can stand in front of a grave, remembering a face and a voice, said Bush. The day will never come where America will forget them. Our nation and the world will always remember what they have done here, what they have given here, for the future of humanity.

Another of the most moving tributes in American military history came from General Lucian Truscott Jr., who turned his back on the crowd and rather delivered his speech directly to the deceased soldiers he had ordered. Truscott apologized to men for their death and said that if the leaders say that the death of their soldiers is not their fault, they know in their hearts that it is not entirely true.

The Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1968. Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Imageswhy is the Memorial Day Celebrated

The Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1968, although the files indicate that it was celebrated in many cities and cities after the end of the 1865 civil war. Some historians date back to the Memorial Days Origin to a tradition in Charleston, where black residents formerly enslaved organized a ceremony and a parade in an old race track where more than 250 soldiers were buried. The celebration was then known as the decoration day.

The holidays are commemorated with many solemn traditions, in particular by piloting the flag in half-mast and having a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time. He still falls on the last Monday in May and is also considered to be the start of the summer season.

