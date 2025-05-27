



President Trump visited the tomb of the unknown soldier on Monday and said remarks in the National Cemetery of Arlington to commemorate the Memorial Day by honoring those who died by serving their country.

“Every day, the Republic is only possible because of those who did what should be done when the duty called,” said Trump. “Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not decrease over time. It only grows and grows and grows every year.

Before his remarks, the president set a crown on the tomb of the unknown soldier, a dark annual tradition for the presidents, and a Trump participated during his first mandate as president. He was accompanied by vice-president JD Vance and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who stood behind him when he placed the crown.

“Each life honored here in Arlington was once full of ordinary moments and quiet dreams of early sun lifting, good days and bad days, celebrations and disappointments,” said Vance. “For my American compatriots, especially those watching on television, consider the sum of all the moments that make a good life, and now appreciate that countless foreigners – people that most of you have never met – they have abandoned these moments of their own life so that we can enjoy it in ours. And that's what the Memorial Day.”

Early Monday, Trump published a message on his social media platform Truth Social on the Memorial Day, writing in all the caps that he wanted a “Happy Memorial Day to all”, including the “scum that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through distorted radical minds”. He then targeted immigration policies and accused “hate judges in the United States who suffer from a sick and very dangerous ideology for our country” to protect criminals.

The Memorial Day honors those who died in uniform following the battle. Since the revolutionary war, the Veterans Department estimates that more than 650,000 American soldiers have died in combat.

The tomb of the unknown soldier, completed in 1932, represents the burial place of a soldier of the First World War whose remains could not be identified. Unknown remains of subsequent wars were added in 1958 and 1984.

Earlier this month, the president proclaimed on Truth Social that the United States will designate new holidays to commemorate the end of the First World War and the Second World War in Europe.

“Around the world, the Allies celebrate the victory we had during the Second World War. The only country that does not celebrate is the United States of America, and the victory was only accomplished because of us,” Trump said in this position.

“I declare by the present a national holiday to celebrate the victories of the First World War, where the armistice was signed on November 11, 1918 and the Second World War, where the date of victory was May 8, 1945,” he wrote.

November 11 is already a federal holiday, known as the veterans. May 8, 1945 was generally known as victory in Europe day, or Ve Day, because the Pacific War lasted until the Japanese surrendered, which was announced on August 14, 1945.

