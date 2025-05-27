Mike Tindall's father Philip was diagnosed with Parkinson's diseases more than two decades, but there is currently no remedy for the condition

Mike Tindall pronounced a plea to get help after the diagnosis of his father with Parkinson's disease (Picture: Pa archive / pa images ))

Mike Tindall has made a plea so that more people show up to volunteer for clinical trials when he has published a sad update of family health.

The former rugby player of England Mike, 46, is married to Princess Annes his daughter Zara. In 2003, his father Philip received a diagnosis of Parkinsons disease.

The condition sees parts of the brain damage for many years. The NHS says there is no parkinsons remedy, but some things can be done to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

With Zara, Mike recently attended an event to help collect funds for Cure Parkinsons and the Matt Hampson Foundation. GOOD MORNING! review Reports that he was there, he called for more volunteers to help find a remedy on the condition.

He said: Watching my father deteriorate over the years has been difficult, and the effect he has taken on everyone in the family – especially my mother, as a main caregiver – is something that you do not fully appreciate until it does not happen to you.

Mike Tindall is married to Daugther Zara of Princess Anne (Picture: Jacob King / Pa Wire ))

There is still, unfortunately, no remedy, but there are more tests that occur, as well as more drugs identified in a trial in the future. I would ask anyone who recently diagnosed to reach out to parkinsons healing because we need more volunteers to help advance these trials.

Parkinsons' disease is caused by a loss of nerves in the substantia nigra. This means that the body is unable to release dopamine, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the body.

People living with disease often have tremors, slow movements and steep muscles. Although this can cause a multitude of other physical and mental symptoms.

These, The NHS says May include depression, balance problems, insomnia and memory problems. Most people start to develop symptoms after being 50, although some people can show signs in their forties.

Mike says that it was not until the end of the 2000s that he noticed a change in his father. Addressing BBC Breakfast, he said: I would not have known it until I really don't think I really noticed it until the late 2000s.

Mike Tindall with his wife Zara (Picture: Max Mumby / Indigo, Getty Images ))

This is something that I do not judge myself easy with hindsight, we look back and what would I have done differently. There was more to exercise, to stay stronger, but research at that time was probably not where it is now, where it is so easy to find what you should do, or to notice all the signs like mixing, frost, calm of voice, impatience, whatever.

The former Gloucester rugby player Mike met Zara in Australia in 2003 while playing in the rugby world cup. The couple got married in Edinburgh in 2011.

They now share the children Mia, 11, Lena, Lucas, six and four years old. The family lives in their own house in the field of Princess Royals Gatcombe in the Gloucestershire.

Anyone who suspects that they have Parkinsons' disease must contact their general practitioner. Their doctor can then refer them to a specialist.