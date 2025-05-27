President Trump honors the heroes of the Americas Le Memorial Day – The White House





Today, the Memorial Day, President Donald J. Trump joined Gold Star Families, ServiceMembers and members of his administration at the National Cemetery of Arlington to pay tribute to the fallen heroes whose sacrifice has kept our free nation.

Every hour of danger and at every moment of crisis, the American warriors left the blessings of the house and the family to answer their call from nations. They offered everything they had in them and gave their last breath to each of us that we could live in security and breathe freely. Look at the sacrifice they made was not just for a single battle, a victory a long time ago or an ephemeral triumph or past centuries. Their sacrifice was for today, tomorrow and every morning later. Look at each child who lives in peace, each house filled with joy and love, every day that the Republic is, is only possible because of those who did what should be done when the duty called our debt to them is eternal and that he does not decrease over time; It only grows and grows and grows every year that passes. The greatest monument to their courage is not sculpted in marble or thrown into bronze all around us, an American nation 325 million forces, which will soon be greater than it has ever been before. Look at the great poets have written that his love that moves the sun and the stars. But here, on the sacred ground where we are, we have recalled that his love which makes the course of history move and always moves it to freedom. Always. Look from Bunker Hill to Bastogne via Cantgny to the Coral Sea, from Gettysburg to Guadalcanal, and agree in Kabul, Americas Best and the Bravest Americas fought, bleeding and dead so that we can take the torch of freedom, raise it high, high, high, and carry it next. Look in each generation since then, in Trenton and Yorktown, in Vicksburg and Shiloh, and in distant places with names like Chteau-Thierry, Anzio, Iwo Jima, Khe Sanh, Kandahar, they plunged into the crucible of the Battle, stormed the lights of hell, loaded in the death valley and Angels. Look at Vice-President JD Vance: Consider the sum of all the moments that make a good life, and now appreciate to what extent of the countless foreigners, the people that most of you have never met, they have abandoned these moments of their own life so that we can enjoy it in ours, and that is what the Memorial Day is completely heard. Look at the defense secretary Pete Hegseth: this is the story of the unknown the story of the fallen soldier that we have gathered today to honor. This is the story of the American warrior. He answered the call, fought and died for this Republic; The ultimate sacrifice of a free people. Look at the president of the chiefs of joint staff Dan Caine: ITS in the life of the dead and their families who were left to live for all of us, a charge to advance the mud with the duty, the courage and the love of the country. Watch

