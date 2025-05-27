



The president of Arlington, in Virginia (AP), Donald Trump, paid tribute to the members of Fallen of the Services during a ceremony of the Memorial Day in the National Cemetery of Arlington on Monday, in an address which honored the great, great warriors, but also briefly fired in politics while he boasted of a nation which he repaired after four years.

Although the holidays are those that the American presidents generally deal with a pure solemn, Trump started it with a social media position by Memorial Day All Caps which attacked his predecessor and called the federal judges who blocked his monsters of deportation initiatives who want our country to go to hell.

However, in the National Cemetery of Arlington, where more than 400,000 were put to rest, Trump commemorated the sacrifice of the American soldiers and distinguished several families of gold stars to tell the stories of their fallen parents.

We simply worship their incredible inheritance, said Trump. We salute them in their eternal and eternal glory. And we continue our implacable pursuit of the fate of the Americas while we make our nation stronger, more proud, freer and larger than ever.

Their value, he said, gave us the most free, the greatest and noblest Republic to exist on the face of the earth. A republic that I repeat after four years and hard.

During his remarks, Trump told the story of the chief of the navy, the master-master Shannon Kent, killed with three other Americans by a suicide bomber in 2019 in Syria, leaving behind his husband, his 3-year-old son and his 18-month-old son.

The native of Pine Plains, New York, was on his fifth deployment of combat, he said, integrated into a hunting team for activists of the Islamic State group in Syria, as linguist, translator and cryptological technician working alongside the special forces.

She was among the first women to do so, and she did it better than anyone, said Trump, calling on the Kents family to applaud during the ceremony.

The crowd has also heard of the SGT Master Master of the Air Force. Elroy Harworth of Erhard, Minnesota, whose plane fell into enemy territory during the Vietnam War, dying while his wife was seven months pregnant. His son, who was applauded in the public, has followed his father's way and has been in the army for 20 years.

There was also the history of the CPL army. Ryan McGhee of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who enlisted after the attacks of September 11, 2001 and whose mother was in the audience.

Trump said McGhee knew that he wanted to be an army forest since he saw the towers falling that day, made three tours in Afghanistan, then deployed in Iraq. Sixteen years ago, said the president, McGhee died during a flight and gave his life at 21.

Vice-president JD Vance, who spoke before Trump, said that the lesson of all tombstones was: we must be careful to send our people to war. He urged the crowd to push political leaders to treat the lives of soldiers as the most precious resource.

Later in his remarks, Trump underlined a big and great celebration to come next year while the United States celebrates his 250th anniversary, joking in some respects, I am happy to have missed this second mandate when he lost against Joe Biden.

Because I wouldn't be president for that, Trump said, as the crowd laughed. In addition, we have the World Cup and we have the Olympic Games. Can you imagine? I missed these four years. And now look at what I have, I have everything. Incredible how things work.

Before speaking, Trump placed a crown on the tomb of the unknown soldier, a dark tradition for us the presidents. The president stopped after placing the crown, then fell and greeted during the game of taps. The secretary of Vance and Defense, Pete Hegseth, joined him.

The president started the day with a resolutely different tone.

In a message on social networks in all capital letters, Trump took place in Biden, calling the foam which has spent the last four years trying to destroy the country with radical leftism and which, he said, left an open border.

It was after having published a separate message proclaiming the Happy Memorial Day! Wishing to people a good commemorative day is considered to be Verboten because the day is considered dark to honor the soldiers killed in service.

Vance underlined as much when he spoke to graduates of the American Naval Academy in Annapolis on Friday, when he said that he and Trump would lead the most solemn occasion of our nation, Memorial Day in the Arlington cemetery.

You will learn like me when people say things like Happy Memorial Day, you appreciate the feeling behind, but know that it is not bad because the Memorial Day is not a happy day, said Vance last week. The Memorial Day is not for those who served and returned home, it is for those who served who did not do so.

