India under the PM Modi has given a clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated: Dhankhar is an operation Sindoor





The governor of Madhya pradesh mangubhai Patelgreeet vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar praised in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh on May 26, 2025. Photo: X / @ Vpindia

India under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a very strong response to the horrible attack on Pahalgame and sent a clear message around the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at all costs, said vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar here Monday, May 26, 2025). Twenty-six people were fired by terrorists in Pahalgam in cashmere on April 22, after which India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, causing massive damage to terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan. “The position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that those who had suffered the vermilion of our sisters did not have the right to live on this land and that the whole country has remained united with the feeling of patriotism against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” Dhankhar told the Samagam of Krishi Udyog of three days. Read also | Dhankhar establishes similarities between Operation Sindoor and Osama “The world has recognized the value of India, in particular the way it responded to the terrorist attack through specific attacks in Bahawalpur, Muridke, among others, which has never occurred in the history of the country,” said the vice-president. After Operation Sindoor, no one asked for evidence, because the Pakistani army staff and the leaders of this country were seen standing with terrorists in the midst of the coffins, the vice-president said. “The wounded have given proofs to the world,” he said Sindoor's original operation. “We can proudly say that India has changed. India will not tolerate terrorism at all costs. The decision that has not been made in the past 70 years has been made by Prime Minister Modi by arresting the water supply (Industry) of the declaration that blood and water cannot flow together,” he said. Mr. Dhankhar, who laid the foundation stone of projects cost 116 crore on this occasion, praised the nation to become the fourth economy in the world goes beyond the Asian power of Japan. India soon exceeds Germany and will reach third place on the coveted list, he added. The function was also sent by the governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangu Bhai Patel, and chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

