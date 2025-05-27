Boris Johnson has become a father again





Der ehemalige britische Premierminister Boris Johnson und seine Frau Carrie Johnson sind erneut Eltern geworden. Ihre zweite gemeinsame Tochter kam am 21. Mai zur Welt, wie die Mutter auf Instagram schrieb. Fr den Politiker ist es mindestens das neunte Kind. Carrie Johnson meldet sich auf Instagram Ich kann nicht glauben, wie hbsch und klein du bist, schrieb Carrie Johnson am Samstag an ihre Tochter. Auch die groen Geschwister sind begeistert von Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson. Wir sind alle verrckt nach ihr. Ich wei nicht, ob ich seit deiner Geburt eine Minute geschlafen habe, weil ich nicht aufhren kann zu sehen, wie schn du bist. Am nchsten Tag bedankte sie sich fr die Glckwnsche. Sohn Wilfred wurde im April 2020 geboren, Tochter Romy im Dezember 2021 und ein weiterer Sohn, Frank, im Juli 2023. Der konservative Politiker Johnson hat mindestens fnf weitere Kinder vier bereits erwachsene mit seiner Ex-Frau Marina Wheeler und eine 2009 geborene Tochter aus einer Affre. Rcktritt als britischer Regierungschef nach Skandalen Johnson war von 2019 bis 2022 britischer Regierungschef. Er war nach mehreren Skandalen auf heftigen Druck seiner Partei als Premierminister zurckgetreten. Nach diesem Tief ging es beruflich trotzdem wieder bergauf: Anfang 2024 wurde Johnson als Moderator, Kommentator und Programmmacher beim britischen Nachrichtensender GB News angekndigt eine eigene Sendung hat er dort jedoch bis heute nicht moderiert. Stattdessen schreibt er regelmig Kolumnen fr die Daily Mail und tritt als hochbezahlter Redner bei internationalen Veranstaltungen auf. Ende 2024 erschienen zudem seine Memoiren mit dem Titel Unleashed (Entfesselt). In dem Buch, das in Grobritannien ein enormes Medienecho ausgelst hat, blickt Boris Johnson auf seine Zeit als Premierminister zurck, verteidigt umstrittene Entscheidungen und rechnet mit politischen Gegnern ab. Kritiker warfen ihm vor, Fakten zu verdrehen und persnliche Verantwortung auszublenden. Dennoch wurde das Buch ein Bestseller und fhrte wochenlang die Sachbuchcharts an. (jag/dpa)

