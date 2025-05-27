



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Sunday the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, affirming their commitment to strengthen bilateral links, in particular in the fields of defense, energy and transport, according to a statement from the Erdogan office. Turkey has close links with Pakistan, both being largely Muslim countries and sharing historical links, and expressed their solidarity with it during its recent clashes with India. Erdogan’s office said he told Sharif that it was in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase the solidarity of education, information sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism. TürkiyeForeign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guller, and the head of the intelligence agency Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting. Earlier in May, Erdogan expressed his solidarity to Pakistan after India made military strikes in response to a terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. The clashes between nuclear arms neighbors were the worst in more than two decades. Ankara also maintains cordial links with India, but after the expression of Erdogan support in Pakistan, small Indian grocery stores and the main online fashion retailers boycotted from Turkish products. India has several steps After the support of turkeys in Pakistan during the recent conflict, India took on significant measures reflecting its growing disapproval. The Indian government revoked the Celebi operating license, a land management service provider linked to Turkish interests, reporting a clear message of dissatisfaction. This decision disrupts Turkish operational capacities within Indian airports and highlights the growing diplomatic tension between the two countries. In addition, the partnership between Indigo Airlines, Indias the largest carrier and Turkish Airlines is currently under control. The Indian authorities would have examined the agreement of codes and other collaboration agreements, reflecting wider concerns concerning the position of turkeys in the regional conflict and its implications for bilateral links. These actions indicate a change in the India approach to Turkey, balancing commercial interests with national security and geopolitical considerations. Although the full impact on Indian-Turkey economic relations remains to be seen, these developments highlight the increased tensions and the complexities involved in navigation on regional alliances in the middle of current conflicts. (With reuters entries)

