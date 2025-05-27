Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinpings plans to beat America at AI by emphasizing practical applications
It is true that some Chinese entrepreneurs also believe in the arms race. The founder of Deepseek, Liang Wenfeng, has made the development of the mission AG his companies and also believes that she could arrive as soon as in two years. It is less noticed that the government is betting on a different approach. Liangs exploits won him a meeting with the Prime Minister of Chinas, Li Qiang, in January. But a few days later, a vice-president in charge of the scientific effort of Chinas seemed to reprimand the American approach, declaring: China will not blindly follow trends or will not engage in international competition without restraint.
Last month, QishiThe newspaper of the most authoritarian Communist Party, described acts as a tool to promote human understanding and transformation of the world. In China, the term for AGA, Tongong Rengong Zhineng, generally refers to an AI for general use which is applied and has multiple uses, rather than to the Western concept of a superhuman or self-useful system.
In April, the Politburo met for his second study session on the AI (the first was in 2018). During the meeting, XI told its lieutenants that China should focus on how it could be applied to daily uses: more like electricity than nuclear weapons.
At least a dozen eminent researchers and government officials have disseminated skepticism concerning LLM's reasoning capacity. Wu Zhaohii, former Minister of Sciences and current vice-president of a state reflection group, suggests that China must explore different ways to AG. Chinese experts are generally expecting to take longer to arrive than their American counterparts, notes Zhang de Tsinghua.
While the leaders of American technology often supervise AI with utopian aspirations, the Chinese government seems more concentrated on its use to solve concrete problems such as economic growth and industrial upgrade, explains Karson Elmgren by Think Tank Rand. The annual labor report of governments in March mentions a new campaign called AI +, which favors companies that adopt AI in their existing operations, including physical installations using automated robots. This imitates the internet campaign + a decade ago to create a more sophisticated digital consumption economy than the West.
If we simply follow the power to calculate the well -used American path, algorithms, deployment, we will always remain subscribers.
Zhu Songchun, head of the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence
This approach focused on applications reflects a shortage of Talents and Fleas of AI, or basic theory and main technologies, said XI in April. We have to face the gap.
Liu Zhiyuan, of the University of Tsinghua, compared the China approach to an argument in the prolonged war, a series of conferences by Mao Zedong in 1938: a weak opponent can tire a fort and overcome them.
May 8, Qishi Published a Tang Jie article, also from Tsinghua University, defend China being a rapid follower of American innovation, focusing on being cheaper and faster to create applications.
Chinas' emerging AI strategy seems to have two parts. One is to undermine the monopoly of America on an advanced AI, by reproducing Western innovations and by releasing the weight of the model for free, or open source, as Deepseek did. The idea is that the value generated by AI will accumulate to those who apply it, not to manufacturers of models themselves.
At the time of arriving, China will be better placed than America, with robust social applications, search engines, agents and equipment in place, according to Kai-Fu Lee, an eminent entrepreneur based in Beijing. He maintains that by almorous users and data early, Chinese applications can create a gap that Western competitors will have trouble crossing, as is the video application, Tiktok, has done.
In addition to the thrust to deploy the faster and at low cost AI, there is an effort to create moon moons that bypass the bets of billions of dollars on the LLM. If we simply follow the calculation power of the well -used American path, algorithms, deployment, we will always remain followers, Zhu Songchun, head of the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence, a laboratory managed by the state dedicated to an advanced AI, in a speech last month.
Loading
In April, the Shanghai government offered funding for researchers who are progressing towards AGE using new types of architectures, such as models that interact with the real world through imaging, others that can control computers with the spirit or theoretical algorithms still as an emulation of the human brain.
Will Chinas approach work? A new IMF study concludes that AI could stimulate the 5.6% economy of the Americas in 10 years, compared to 3.5% for China, largely because the relatively low service sector means that even if the AI diffuses rapidly in manufacturing, productivity gains are capped.
However, what is clear is that China accelerates on a different track. A sign of this is Apple: in order to reverse a drop in his income in China, he desperately needs a local partner to provide AI services that customers are now waiting for.
But recent reports suggest that the United States government can prevent it from doing so. Without local AI applications, American Tech Products, like the iPhone, may also become rans in China and perhaps, over time, elsewhere.
