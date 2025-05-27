Politics
Who are the children of Boris Johnson, and therefore when journalists ask him how many are there, he replies: “Who would know”?
The British Prime Minister and Carrie Johnson had a fourth common child, when there were several others of the previous relations and the affair, and as far as he never wanted to confirm it.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (60) and his wife, media advisor Carrie Johnson (37) won their common fourth child, a girl to whom they chose a name Poppy Eliza Josephine JohnsonAnd the proud mom announced the good news in the world via Instagram, after having managed to remember all pregnancy like a secret.
“I can't believe how beautiful and little you are. I feel incredibly happy. We are all completely ohrana. I don't think I have been sleeping for a minute for a minute because I can't stop looking how beautiful you are,” wrote Carrie with an article that surprised everyone and thanked the team of the College London University hospital.
The couple had a son in 2023, Frank Alfred Ulysse JohnsonAnd even then, Carrie shared the news on Instagram, dividing some photos of Novooroenet. In the description of one, she also wrote the name they chose, with an extraterrestrial remark on the computer of the second first name selected by her husband. “A week with Franki. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odyssei Johnson, born on July 5 at 9:15 am. (Make a name for you?!), Written at the time. In December 2021, Boris and Carrie obtained his second child a girl born on December 9. Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.
A few months earlier, Carrie revealed that she had a spontaneous abortion during the year and that she felt incredibly blessed when she discovered that she was again pregnant. “At the beginning of the year, I had an abortion that broke me, so I feel incredibly blessed, I am pregnant again, but I'm also very afraid. The first child – son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson They were born a year earlier – April 29, 2020.
Children of previous relations
And although Poppy is their fourth first of Bidd de Bidd from the United Kingdom to children of previous relations, five of them are supposed, but it has never been officially confirmed. He is known to marry another wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler (of which he divorced 2018), has four adult children Laru Lettice Johnson (27), Mila Arthur Johnson (25), Cassiju Peaches Johnson (23) I Theodorea Apollo Johnson (21). There is also a Ker Stéphanie Macintyrethat he received in 2009 during a case with a consultant for art, Helen MacinutAnd that he wanted to fail, it was not his hand.
Since the duty of the mayor of London at the time was the duty of the mayor of London, the Albani court judged in 2013 that the public had the right to know the details of his paternity. “Key information in this story, the father, had an extramarital affair, deceiving his wife and his partner of the child's mother, and the child cried out of this case – a question of public interest in the context of his eligibility for a strong public service,” said the court.
This is why you don't know the number of Johnson children?
During the legal proceedings, it was said that Stéphanie Macintyre was in fact one of the two children who had a first in extramarital affairs, and three judges confirmed that his disbelief had led to ZAEA on at least two times. However, he avoids in a coherent and wind way to answer questions about his children and privacy, so he refused to say it as much as there during the 2019 electoral campaign.
“I really like my children, but they do not participate in this election. So I will not answer. I do not want to shoot them in the campaign policy. I wonder the people I plan to do for this country, this government will succeed and how we will direct the country forward. It should be judged by all of us.”

