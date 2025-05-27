Trump delays EU prices, but more volatility could be on the way





President Donald Trump meets the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum, Tuesday January 21, 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

Investors should “complete” for more volatility, because the potential of a trade war has not completely dissipated despite the late President Donald Trump to deploy prices of 50% on the European Union, warn analysts.

Trumpannais on Sunday that he had agreed to repel the deployment of prunitive rights to import until July 9, following an appeal with the chairman of the EU committee, Ursula von der Leyen.

The president called for a rate of 50% on EU property to start on June 1. He accused the block in a social media position “very difficult to manage” and said that trade negotiations with the EU “went nowhere”.

European actions rebounded on Monday morning, switching to a positive territory, after having previously flowed on Friday in response to Trump's new pricing threats.

Von der Leyen declared in an article on X during the weekend that the EU was “ready to advance talks quickly and decisively”.

“The EU and the United States share the most consecutive and narrowest trade relations in the world,” she said. “To reach a good deal, we would need time until July 9.”

The European Commerce Commerce Séfcovic declared in a position on X later Monday that it had “good calls” with the American secretary for trade Howard Litnick and that they “would continue to remain in constant contact”.

But while Trump's announcement of the delay granted both parties a little more breathing space, the market observers warned Monday that there is a lot in play.

Shock tactics

Berenberg’s chief economist, Holger Schmieding told CNBC that the six -week window until the prices are probably not enough time to “settle all detailed questions”, but he argued that it should be sufficient to set up the framework of a trade agreement.

“It should be sufficient to obtain an agreement like the one between the United States and the United Kingdom,” CNBC Europe Early Edition said on Monday.

“”[It] is essentially a question of political will, and it depends a bit on the American side, “he added.” If they have the political will, we should really be able to have such an agreement with, probably in the end, a tariff at 10% of the United States on all imports of the EU, practically no reprisals of the EU, and [scaling back] Some sectoral things with some of the details to finalize after July 9. “”

However, Schmieding noted that if the final result was a coverage rate of 20% or 30% on EU products, “the EU would have no other choice” than to impose “significant countermeasures” against the United States.

Labeling Trump “an interesting negotiator”, Schmieding argued that the president often tries to shock those with whom he negotiates to accept the concessions. But the EU, he said, was unlikely to capitulate these tactics.

“We just have to stay calm, and on the European side, we simply have to negotiate that we have to remember on the European side that our market is great, that we have a lot of economic in the United States, not just vice versa,” he added. “Thus, these negotiations should be negotiations between equals. The European Union is not a region that can be frightened to simply throw in the towel.”

“ Little clear '' what the Trump administration of Europe wants

Guntram Wolff, principal researcher in Bruegel, told CNBC that despite the extension of the deadline for prices, “massive uncertainty” had remained.

“This uncertainty is bad for business, it is bad for consumers, and frankly, it is an unnecessary step in negotiations,” he told “Europe Early Edition” of CNBC.

“It is very difficult to know what exactly the American president wants,” added Wolff. “It is the biggest obstacle at this stage, that in the negotiations that the EU made of offers, made proposals, but she does not really know what the president wants.”

According to Wolff, the EU “plays pretty well”.

“The United Kingdom has sold all kinds of requests, China is the other extreme, [it] Really degenerated to a point where the United States had to blink, had to give in “he explained. “Europe sort of trying to take a way in the middle.”

The EU has the ability to retaliate if massive prices are taken from its exports by the Trump administration, added Wolff, stressing the importance of its pharmaceutical products in the United States and the potential for the implementation of reprisals in the service sector.

“But the EU has so far decided not to do it, really to keep a climate of de-escalation,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it might not be enough now.”

“This walk is far from over”

Naeem Aslam, investment director of Zaye Markets in London, told CNBC on Monday that the delay in prices had sparked a “provisional risk rally”, but like Wolff, he warned as much at stake.

“For the future, the EU-US Trade Dance is a tango with high issues, with July 9 as the next flash point,” he said in an email.

“The EU bronzing pricing cuts and” mutual respect “speak, but the bravado-prime of Trump's America could transform negotiations into a slugfest, vibrate the supply chains and fanning of inflationary flames.”

Aslam added that sectors like technology and industrialists were particularly “opposed for the cervical boost”.

“The markets will hang on to each tweet and in Trade Talk Whisper, investors are betting on the question of whether this delay is a real branch of olive or simply a reload of Trump for a greater tariff test,” he said. “Fuck yourself; this walk is far from over.”

