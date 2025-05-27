



President Donald Trump has forgiven a former Virginia sheriff sentenced to 10 years for federal corruption charges.

Trump said on Monday an article on Truth Social according to which he would forgive the old sheriff of the County Culpeper, Scott Jenkins, who was sentenced in March for deputy people in exchange for cash payments.

“He will not go to prison tomorrow, but will rather have a wonderful and productive life,” wrote Trump.

Prosecutors said Jenkins had accepted more than $ 75,000 in a cash regime for badges in 2022.

Two of the assistant auxiliary sheriffs which Jenkins accepted money was FBI agents under cover, who said they had given envelopes in Jenkins with $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 in cash, respectively.

A jury condemned Jenkins in December 2024 on a conspiracy chief, four heads of fraud of honest services and seven corruption heads concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Trump described the Ministry of Justice to “corrupt” and blamed the judges appointed by former president Joe Biden for having armed their authority on the case of Jenkins, in which he declared that he refused to accept Jenkins' “Excuing Evidence” offer.

He added that Jenkins is “victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice and does not deserve to spend a single day in prison”.

During his conviction, acting American lawyer Zachary, T. Lee, said that Jenkins “had violated his oath and the faith that the citizens of Culpeper had placed him”.

Scott MacFarlane, CBS News justice correspondent, told Wop that the president's decision was “not at all surprising”.

“Scott Jenkins was a longtime and vocal supporter of President Trump, a must in terms of campaign substitution for Donald Trump in Virginia, and appeared in the White House during Trump's first term,” he said. “(There was) no evidence that there was a fault or an irregularity in the trial. But this forgiveness takes effect now. “

The co-accused of Jenkins also pleaded guilty for their role in the program.

Abigail Constantino de Wop has contributed to this report.

