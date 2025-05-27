



Donald Trump reacted in the midst of rumors that Harvard University rejected his youngest and her only son with Melania, Barron Trump, due to a new ban on the ability of the Ivy League school to accept international students. The school would have continued the Trump administration.

President elected Donald Trump, on the left, with Barron Trump and Melania Trump (AP)

Harvard registration of foreign students as part of the F-1 visa program was revoked Thursday after the Department of Homeland Security accused the University of creating a dangerous campus environment by authorizing anti-American and pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault people, including many Jewish students. He added that existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.

Harvard filed a case at the district court on Friday, alleging that the restriction implemented by the Trump administration was a “blatant violation” of the law on administrative procedures, the regular procedural clause and the first amendment.

Harvard and the Trump administration have disagreed since returning to the White House, leading to the freezing of federal funds.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is one of those who speculated on potential hidden agendas after seeing viral posts declaring that Barron was refused by the powers of the Ivy League Columbia and Harvard.

I can't help but wonder how many atmoces have been rejected by Harvard, Sheldon wrote on X.

Although there is no official verification that Barron was refused or even asked for admission to Columbia or Harvard, the teenager flouted the custom Mater of his family.

Trump expresses new frustrations with Harvard University

Trump has expressed new complaints concerning Harvard University, saying that the institution should disclose the identity of international students and that US students are refused admission because places are taken by international students.

I have no problem with foreign students. But that shouldn't be 31%. It's too much, because we have Americans who want to go there, and in other places, and they cannot go because there are 31% foreigners, said US Tarmac president in Morristown, New Jersey.

Trump warned of Harvard's federal funding due to disputes concerning his attempts to terminate all diversity, equality and inclusion programs (DEI) and controversies on pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus, which the Trump administration has partially attributed to foreign extremists.

Look, part of the problem with Harvard is that they represent about 31%, almost 31% of foreigners who come to Harvard. We give them billions of dollars, which is ridiculous. We make subsidies, which were probably no longer going to make a lot of subsidies at Harvard, but they are at 31%, but they refuse to tell us who people are. We want to know people.

Trump, however, said that we would not have a problem with many international students.

