Imran to call the big movement: Aleema





Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan (left), and the founder of Pti Imran Khan AFP / File

Islamabad: Aleema Khan on Monday said that Pakistan President Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, had called party workers to roll up their sleeves for a large movement for which he will announce a date, because Times had changed.

I will not call people in Islamabad. We will rather launch a movement throughout Pakistan, she cited the Party Supremo as telling her during their meeting at Adiala prison. However, she noted that Imran had clearly indicated that there was no place in the party for those who played on both sides of the counter and that they should decide on their own.

She regretted that the rights of ordinary prisoners were not given to her brother and even the judicial orders were repeatedly flouted. She said Imran had been allowed to speak to her children once in eight months. She added that the party founder complained that the authorities did not authorize his sisters to meet him.

According to Aleema, said Imran, even if I am in prison for the rest of my life, I will not fold. They can do what they want.

The party founder, she said, also said that an attentive eye was kept on everyone in the party. Imran recently asked the president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa party, Junaid Akbar, to resign as president of the Public Accounts Committee in order to focus on the party and its movement.

However, the next day, he sent him a message to decide to continue the post of president of the CAP and the president of the provincial section of the parties.

Junaid had replaced Khyber Minister -in -Chief Ali Amin Gandapur, president of KP PTI a few months ago. Meanwhile, the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan on Monday, said that the petition of the founder of the Imran Khans party would be fixed in front of Eid and advised workers to keep their emotions under control.

Speaking of the media outside the High Court of Islamabad, he explained that there was the hope that the case will be fixed before Eid.

Our people are tired of hardening, because no one can even imagine why Imran Khan spent two years in prison, he pointed out. Gohar stressed that workers had to trust leadership and argued that each possible effort was made for the release of their chief.

He also pointed out that Imran himself was aware of our efforts and that we do everything with his advice. Gohar said he was right for party workers to raise questions to the release of Imran Khans.

Meanwhile, senator Syed Shibli Faraz said that the PPP government and the PMLN government ends as soon as the party founder was released. Speaking to the media of the High Court of Islamabad, Shibli said that the petitioners came to the court to ask for justice and that we believe in the Constitution and the Act. He said everyone looked at the current situation and wondered who would invest in Pakistan.

