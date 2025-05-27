



President Donald Trump began the Memorial Day with a long, angry and insulting rant that he published on Truth Social, retracted, then put online after a quick modification.

President Donald Trump began the Memorial Day with a long, angry and insulting rant that he published on Truth Social, retracted, then put online after a quick modification.

His initial display included only two sentences, the first of which used 141 words, at 6:45 am. am

Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds detained, which have enabled 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many criminals and mentally judges, through an open border, only an incompetent president, and through judges who are on mission, concessionaires Rapist, gang members of the murderers and rape again, protected by these United States, hate judges who suffer from a sick and very dangerous ideology for our country. Hopefully the Supreme Court of the United States, and other good and compassionate judges across the country, we will save decisions from monsters that want our country to go to hell, it has raged in capital letters, according to Mediitus.

The second sentence of this deleted position hoped that the Supreme Court and other courts would help him usurp the efforts of the monsters that Trump has accused of wanting to destroy the nation. This message was deleted and replaced by a note simply by reading the Happy Memorial Day!

Trump then re-published his original message with a few minor adjustments, including a promise to make America again super at 7:22 am

The president published follow -up to promote a speech at 11 a.m. which he planned to pronounce in the Arlington National Cemetery.

APPRECIATE!! He ended this announcement.

Trump's attack on Biden and his administration occur a week after wishing his predecessor a quick and successful recovery after the 46th presidents of prostate cancer of the presidents.

This is not the first time that social networks have been focused on the Memorial Day.

The president started the day in 2020 with an angry message on social networks defending his decision to play golf during the Memorial Day weekend while the COVVI-19 pandemic was raging out of control.

What they don't say is that it was my first golf course in almost 3 months, he tweeted.

The American Veterans Department calls for Memorial Day the first annual day of nations to cry and honor its deceased men and women.

——–

2025 New York Daily News. Visit NydailyNews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/trump-memorial-day-rant-blasts-scum-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos