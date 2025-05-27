Politics
The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi joins the Roadshow of the PM Modi in Vadodara | Video
Colonel Qureshi is from Vadodara, and his parents, his brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and his sister Shmyna Sunsara, were at the Roadshow.
The family members of the colonel of the Indian army Sofiya Qureshi, who came under the spotlight to hold regular press points on “the Sindoor operation”, joined the Roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara today (May 26). Colonel Qureshi is from Vadodara. His family, including his parents, his brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and his sister Shmyna Sunsara, attended the roadshow to show their support.
Prime Minister Modi organized a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning when he arrived in Gujarat for a two -day visit. Colonel Qureshi's family members were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that met to greet Prime Minister Modi.
Colonel Qureshi's family applauds the efforts of the PM Modi for the power of women
Addressing the media after attending the PM Modi gathering, his twin sister Shmyna Sunsara expressed his pride in the achievements of Sofiya and praised government efforts to empower women. “We felt good to meet PM Modi. PM Modi did a lot for the empowerment of women. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me, but also the others. She is no longer only my sister but also the country's sister,” said Sunsara, calling Colonel Qureshi a source of inspiration.
“It is a question of pride that our Prime Minister always stands at the front and gives assurance to the inhabitants of the country that he is still with us. Today, the PM Modi's Roadshow has been followed by a large number of women … Under the direction of PM Modi, a large operation was carried out. Women that women are no less than anyone,” she added.
Echoing his feelings, the brother of Colonel Qureshi, Sanjay Qureshi, also shared his reflections on the meaning of Operation Sindoor. “It was a great moment when Prime Minister Modi came here. We were able to see him for the first time. By gestures, he welcomed us. I thank our defense forces and the government of India, who gave my sister this chance. A woman taking revenge on women who suffered so much – what could be better than that?” He pointed out.
After attending the Roadshow of the PM Modi in Vadodara, the mother of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Halima Qureshi, said that Sofiya is the daughter of the country. “… We welcomed him with flowers … It is a very good thing that everyone welcomes him together. He is the Prime Minister of our country, so he should be welcomed. Sofiya is not only our daughter, but the daughter of our country, and all that she did is very good and we should move it forward,” she said.
Who is Colonel Sophia Qureshi?
Colonel Sophia Qureshi is from Gujarat and comes from a family with strong military experience. She is an officer of the Signals of the Indian army. His grandfather served in the Indian army, and his father also spent a few years in service as a professor of religion. Having grown up in such an environment, she saw the life of the army closely from an early age.
Commissioned in the Indian army through the officers' training academy in 1999, Colonel Qureshi organized various missions across the country, including publications in counter-lines with signaling regiments. His decision to join the armed forces was influenced by his great-grandfather and other parents who had also served in the army, including in the British army.
In 2016, Colonel Qureshi entered history by becoming the first woman officer to lead a contingent of the Indian army training at the ASEAN Plus multinational training exercise, Force 18. In particular, she was also the only contingent commander among all the participating nations.
Read also: PM Modi holds Roadshow in Vadodara, will launch projects worth 77,000 Rubies: check the full route
Read also: PM Modi inaugurates the Indian railway locomotive factory in Dahod Gujarates
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/gujarat/colonel-sofiya-qureshi-family-joins-pm-modi-roadshow-in-vadodara-latest-updates-2025-05-26-991924
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gohar sees the release of Imran before Eid, Aleema does not agree – Pakistan
- The last of the last of season 2 summary: what happened?
- How much more can he take? Nick Kyrgioss The last injury makes doubt about tennis future | Tennis
- Dirtipidim can be threatened by “obstruction of justice” for “Ghost diploma” Joko Widodo
- DC Shooting suspicious load has multiple loads including murder of foreign officials
- The men arrested after cars after the title of Liverpool FC Premier League degree BBC News
- Liverpool FC Parade: car deposits on fans, 27 in the hospital, 4 very sick | Football news
- Poultry bird flu positive on commercial farms in Maricopa County
- England sweeps Windies despite another Matthews Masterclass
- The growing risks of Erdogan Turkey openly support Pakistan “Rogue State”
- 43 breweries become insolvent in 2024/25 while the British craft beer market faces an overcapacity
- The United States, British and Allies that cancel all scope restrictions on Ukrainian weapons