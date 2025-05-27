The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi joins the Roadshow of the PM Modi in Vadodara | Video

Dodarada:

The family members of the colonel of the Indian army Sofiya Qureshi, who came under the spotlight to hold regular press points on “the Sindoor operation”, joined the Roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara today (May 26). Colonel Qureshi is from Vadodara. His family, including his parents, his brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and his sister Shmyna Sunsara, attended the roadshow to show their support.

(Image source: Ani)Colu Qureshi's family in Roadshow from PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi organized a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning when he arrived in Gujarat for a two -day visit. Colonel Qureshi's family members were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that met to greet Prime Minister Modi.

Colonel Qureshi's family applauds the efforts of the PM Modi for the power of women

Addressing the media after attending the PM Modi gathering, his twin sister Shmyna Sunsara expressed his pride in the achievements of Sofiya and praised government efforts to empower women. “We felt good to meet PM Modi. PM Modi did a lot for the empowerment of women. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me, but also the others. She is no longer only my sister but also the country's sister,” said Sunsara, calling Colonel Qureshi a source of inspiration.

“It is a question of pride that our Prime Minister always stands at the front and gives assurance to the inhabitants of the country that he is still with us. Today, the PM Modi's Roadshow has been followed by a large number of women … Under the direction of PM Modi, a large operation was carried out. Women that women are no less than anyone,” she added.

Echoing his feelings, the brother of Colonel Qureshi, Sanjay Qureshi, also shared his reflections on the meaning of Operation Sindoor. “It was a great moment when Prime Minister Modi came here. We were able to see him for the first time. By gestures, he welcomed us. I thank our defense forces and the government of India, who gave my sister this chance. A woman taking revenge on women who suffered so much – what could be better than that?” He pointed out.

After attending the Roadshow of the PM Modi in Vadodara, the mother of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Halima Qureshi, said that Sofiya is the daughter of the country. “… We welcomed him with flowers … It is a very good thing that everyone welcomes him together. He is the Prime Minister of our country, so he should be welcomed. Sofiya is not only our daughter, but the daughter of our country, and all that she did is very good and we should move it forward,” she said.

Who is Colonel Sophia Qureshi?

Colonel Sophia Qureshi is from Gujarat and comes from a family with strong military experience. She is an officer of the Signals of the Indian army. His grandfather served in the Indian army, and his father also spent a few years in service as a professor of religion. Having grown up in such an environment, she saw the life of the army closely from an early age.

Commissioned in the Indian army through the officers' training academy in 1999, Colonel Qureshi organized various missions across the country, including publications in counter-lines with signaling regiments. His decision to join the armed forces was influenced by his great-grandfather and other parents who had also served in the army, including in the British army.

In 2016, Colonel Qureshi entered history by becoming the first woman officer to lead a contingent of the Indian army training at the ASEAN Plus multinational training exercise, Force 18. In particular, she was also the only contingent commander among all the participating nations.

Read also: PM Modi holds Roadshow in Vadodara, will launch projects worth 77,000 Rubies: check the full route

Read also: PM Modi inaugurates the Indian railway locomotive factory in Dahod Gujarates