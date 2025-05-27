



Us Stock Futures, European indices increases on Trump's Trump's price rise US stock contracts and European actions were acquired after President Trump gave the EU a temporary stay on the threatened new prices. —- China turns to consumers to increase growth, but households are wary Beijing has offered incentives to encourage buyers to spend more, but leader Xi Jinping is hesitant to postpone a greater change in manufacturing. —- Prices add fuel to hot used car sales The demand for vehicles increases as prices are climbing and supplies decrease on the prizes of dealers. —- How the national debt could flow in your city The increase in bond yields increases long -term interest rates for certain local governments. —- Canada factory sales estimated at a drop of 2% in April The activity remained depressed last month, with an early estimate indicating a sharp drop in sales led by the drop in oil and coal and motor vehicles. —- Trump pushes the deadline on EU prices until July 9 The delay offers the block more time to negotiate a trade agreement and avoid the 50% prices that Trump had threatened to impose on June 1. —- How the student housing crisis will appear in the economy Millions of Americans have billions of dollars of student debt after years of abstention. What does that mean for everything else? —- Trump's new pricing threats can shake up stock rally while investors are preparing for a long and hot summer Just as investors thought they could take a break in the prices, the threats of President Trump new samples against the EU and the apple presented trade tensions for a long weekend of vacation. —- Four pounds sound the alarm on the power of investment capital Private managers now influence American economy and policy in the way few Americans understand. —- Solid season of profits marred by the new fears of investors on the prospects Changes in commercial policy, concerns on the bond market, have thrown a veil on solid business results. —- Investors accumulate in the ETF at a record rate despite the market disorders Until now, the stock market negotiated funds have collected some $ 437 billion in new assets this year. —- The rush around 90 days to get out of goods from China With a cease-fire declared in the trade war in the United States-China, companies rush to read cancelled orders and find a space on containers while they can. —- Ships cancel the passages The spotlights are back on the US supply chains after President Trump threatened new EU and smartphones prices —- Coming week for FX, obligations: focus on commercial news, PCE inflation data and fed minutes The threat of President Trump of high prices on EU property will arouse new fears concerning high inflation and weak economic growth in the United States. —- The increase in bond yields gives the stock market investors yip. Look at these levels. These are movements on the bond market that took the stage at Wall Street this week. (End) Dow Jones Newswires May 26, 2025 23:15 and (03:15 GMT) Copyright (C) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

