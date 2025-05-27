Xi Jinping plan to run America in the chapter of artificial intelligence

On May 21, JD Vance, vice-president of America, described the development of artificial intelligence as a course with China. If America stops due to the security of artificial intelligence, he said, it could wake up in artificial intelligence mediated by China, writes The Economist.

The idea of ​​a confrontation between the superpowers that will culminate with a moment of triumph or incredible circle in Washington and not only. This month, EFII OPENAI, AMD, Coreweave and Microsoft have put pressure for lighter regulations, considering that it is essential for America to keep the global hegemon. On May 15, President Donald Trump negotiated an agreement with the United Arab artificial intelligence, which, according to him, would provide American domination in the field of artificial intelligence.

America intends to spend more than $ 1 Billion until 2030 in data centers.

China is in the footsteps of America

The time of Deepseek from January, when the Chinese company presented a large language model (LLM) which rises to the capacities of an open model, confirmed that China followed America. However, a recent meeting of the Communist Party management suggests that it is prepared for another type of strategic course.

American companies focus on the model, but Chinese players emphasize practical application, explains Zhang Yaqin, former EF of Baidu, a technological giant, now at Tsinghua University. This emphasis on practical applications – in factories and consumers – is the way China has taken over in the field of electronic commerce and electronic tiles.

On May 19, Jensen Huang, the Nvidia, a flea producer company, warned that America could be again. If American companies will not compete in China insofar as it builds a rich ecosystem, Chinese management and leadership responds to the whole world, he told Stratechery, a newsletter.

The next step. The vision of the Americans

The American vision of AI is often abstract and hyperbolic. He waits for LLMS to match people's cognitive capacities, promoters believing that this Rubicon of general artificial intelligence (AG) will be in many years. Sam Altman, the OpenAi, I think that the next step could be represented by the superintendent systems which even go beyond human capacities in cognitive tasks. To be the first to develop a model that can be recurrently recursive (some call this catch -F) can create a decisive advantage comparable to the first to develop a nuclear bomb.

Barath Harithas de CSIS, a reflection group, notes that American planners believe that the first will get the AGA laurel will inaugurate the 100 -year dynasty. American orders on semiconductor exports are supposed to ensure that it will be second.

It's true, but some Chinese entrepreneurs believe in the NADC race. Liang Wenfeng, the founder of Deepseek, has developed his business's mission and also believes that she could appear even over two years. Less observed is the fact that the government has bet on a different approach. Mr. Liang's efforts brought him a meeting with Li Qiang, the Prime Minister in January. But a few days later, a Deputy Prime Minister put pressure on the scientific efforts of the PRU party to reject the American approach, declaring: China will not follow trends and will not engage in an unregulated international competition. Last month, Qiushi, the most authoritarian newspaper of the Communist Party, described Aga as an instrument to promote human illegal and transform the world. In China, the term for AGA, Tongong Rengong Zhineng, generally refers to an artificial intelligence that is applied and has multiple uses, rather than the western concept of a suprauman system or which is delighted alone.

The party decides!

In April, party policy met for the second study session on the subject (the first was in 2018). During the meeting, Mr. Xi told Lieutenants and that China should focus on how it can be applied in daily uses: more than electricity than nuclear weapons. At least a dozen eminent researchers and government officials have expressed their skepticism on the rational capacity of LLM. Wu Zhaohii, former Minister of Tina and current vice-president of a state reflection group, suggest that China must explore different but AG. Chinese experts generally wait for AGA to last more than their American counterparts, notes Mr. Zhang de Tsinghua.

While the leaders of American technology often approach utopian aspirations, the Chinese government seems more concentrated on the use of concrete problems such as economic growth and industrial modernization, explains Karson Elmgren, a reflection group. The annual report on government activities in March Men Men, a new campaign called AI +, which gives priority to entries that adopt artificial intelligence in their existing operations, including physical installations that use automated robust. This imitates the Internet + campaign + a decade ago, intended to create a more sophisticated digital consumption economy than that Western.

From AI to Mao

This approach oriented towards applications reflects a deficit of talent and chips AI, or basic theory and the main basic technologies, said Mr. XI in April. We have to go away. Liu Zhiyuan of the University of Tsinghua compared the approach of China with an argument in the prolonged war, a series of conferences held by Mao Zedong in 1938: a weak opponent can obtain a fort can resist them. On May 8, Qiushi published an article by Tang Jie, also of Tsinghua, in which he said that China was to quickly follow American innovation, focusing on cheaper and faster applications.

Strategy

China's emerging strategy in artificial intelligence seems to have two PRIs. One is the thinness of the monopoly that America speaks on advanced artificial intelligence, by reproducing Western innovations and the free launch of models, or open source, like Deepseek. The idea is that the value generated by AI will return to those who apply it, not to the creators of models themselves.

At the time of Act, China will be better placed in America, with robust social applications, cutting engines, agencies and equipment, according to Kai-Fu Lee, an eminent Beijing entrepreneur. It argues that, by the early accumulation of users and data, Chinese applications can create a year that Western competitors will spend, like Tiktok, a video application.

In terms of efforts to implement faster and cheaper intelligence, there is an effort to create future projects that will bypass the billion dollars in America on the LLM. If we limit ourselves to following the well -high American path – IT power, algorithms, implementation – we will always remain followers, said Zhu Songchun, the head of the Institute of General Artificial Intelligence in Beijing, a state laboratory dedicated to advanced artificial intelligence, in a sustained speech last month. In April, the Shanghai government offered funding for researchers who are progressing towards AGE using new types of architectures, such as models that interact with the real world through images, others that can control computers with help or theoretical algorithms to imitate the human brain.

Be in an electonia

Will China's approach work? A new IMF study concludes that it could stimulate the American economy of 5.6% in ten years, compared to 3.5% for China, largely because the relatively small service sector Nseamn C, even if it is quickly in production, this productivity is limited. However, what is clear is that China accelerates on another path.

A sign in this regard is Apple: to reverse the drop in its income in China, it desperately needs a local partner who provides the artificial intelligence services that customers are now. But recent reports suggest that the US government could block this. Without local artificial intelligence applications, American technological products, such as iPhone, may become eeuri in China and perhaps, over time, in other pri.

