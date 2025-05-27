Carrie Johnson shares an adorable family photo of New Baby Poppy with her older brothers and sisters – just days after she and former Prime Minister Boris welcomed their fourth child together

Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, shared an adorable photo of the new Poppy daughter familiar with her brothers and sisters – a few days after revealing the surprise birth.

Poppy – Full name Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson – was born on May 21, the fourth baby that the couple had together, after a largely secret pregnancy.

Johnson said that the little girl – already nicknamed “Pop pie” – will be the last child she has with the former conservative Prime Minister, and that the pair is “struck” with her.

A few days after announcing the birth, she shared a new photo of Poppy Câline with her brothers and sisters Romy, Three, Wilfred, Five, and Frank, who will be two years old in July.

In the image – the soundtrack of the jagundant music on the Instagram stories of Mrs. Johnson – Poppy is hugs on Romy's knees, while the three -year -old child wraps his arms around her in a protective way.

Sitting on each side on a striped red and white sofa, Frank and Wilfred watch their new little sister.

The ex-PM's wife also shared other images that suggest that the family fully benefits from the holidays on Monday.

His stories also have an image of a glass of Aperol Spritz, subtitled “ Never has tasted the best '', and a photo of a selection of hamburgers, steaks, skewers and the cornstone on a grill on a sunny terrace.

Ms. Johnson amazed the subscribers with the surprise announcement of the birth of Poppy on Saturday May 24 – three days after his arrival in the world – with a montage of Instagram photos.

Among the photos, there was a selfie with Poppy, a photo of the new dad adoring Mr. Johnson, and an image of Romy – who, according to her, had been “desperate for a little sister” – with her new brother.

Announcing the birth on Instagram, Ms. Johnson said: “I cannot believe how pretty and small. Feel incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck.

She added: “I'm not sure I have slept for a minute since you were born, because you can't stop looking at what extent you are completely charming.”

Friends of the couple said they had left the baby's sex a surprise and expected a boy.

Ms. Johnson wrote “Wilf, Romy and Frank are completely delighted, in particular Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring the matching dresses.

In the photo of the main announcement, the baby carries a yellow babygrow and a knitted jumper, chosen because the couple did not know if she would be a boy or a girl.

Ms. Johnson also kept pregnancy largely secret. She gave birth at the UCLH and thanked the “incredible” maternity team in her article on social networks.

Announcing baby's name, Johnson wrote her nicknames are “pops, pop pie”. His second first name Josephine was chosen after Carrie's mother.

She also suggested that the baby would be the last for her family, writing: “A member of the final gang”.

Ms. Johnson also published photos of a pizza in Pepperoni and a bottle of Pina Colada cocktail, manufactured by the “Liquor & Co lockdown”.

She wrote: “Back from the hospital now and it's time for cocktails and pizza with my little drowsiness on my lap. Life does not improve.

Poppy's birth comes after Mrs. Johnson was hospitalized with pneumonia for almost a week in January of this year.

Publication at the time Ms. Johnson wrote: “The hospital confirmed that I had flu and pneumonia. I was there almost a week and I am still not recovered.

“It could take a few more weeks until I feel like me again.

“I did not expect to spend the first week of 2025 in the hospital. After having an unpleasant chest infection for almost 18 days at home at Christmas, she became uncontrollable and I had trouble breathing properly.

Mr. and Mrs. Johnson announced their commitment in February 2020 and welcomed their first child, Wilfred, on April 29 of the same year.

The following year, Johnson gave birth to Romy on December 9 and their second son Frank was born on July 5, 2023.

The Johnsons appointed Wilfred after Mr. Johnson's grandfather. One of her first names, Lawrie, is after her own grandfather and the other, Nicholas, is after a doctor who treated the former deputy while he was fighting Covid at St Thomas Hospital in London.

Their daughter Romy is named after the aunt of Mrs. Johnson Rosemary. His second name Iris is Greek for Rainbow and his third name Charlotte was a tribute to Mr. Johnson's late mother.

Johnson described Romy as their “rainbow baby” after her miscarriage a year before her birth.

After giving birth to Frank, Johnson said: “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Ulysse Johnson born July 5 at 9:15 am. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!) '