Politics
Asim Munnir accompanies Pakistan PM in bilateral Meet with the Turkish Erdogan, unusual speculation of the power movement
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif as well as the new Marshal Asim Mnnir in the middle of tensions with India. In what is considered an unusual decision, Munnir accompanied a Pakistani Prime Minister when he held bilateral talks with the Turkish counterpart. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan was also part of the Pakistani delegation which visits four “friendly countries”. The delegation will also visit Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Iran.
By taking to X, Turkish President Erdogan wrote: “I was very happy to welcome the Prime Minister of Pakistan, my dear friend Shahbaz Sharif and his delegation estimated in Istanbul.” Stressing that the two have discussed many critical problems, including security, Erdogan added that their relationship is “unbreakable”. He also sought to further strengthen “historical, human and political relations deeply rooted between Trkiye and Pakistan in all areas”. He stressed that Turkey and Pakistan were impatient to make their “unity, a conviviality and a permanent fraternity”.
Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif said: The honor of meeting my dear brother, the President Personal Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. I thanked him for his support resolved in Pakistan during the recent Pakistani dead end of India.
The Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir was raised as Marshal in the field on May 20 by the Pakistani government after increased tensions with India. Pakistan has said that Munir will now be in strategic leadership and a decisive role. Experts suggested that this marks a major change of power in Pakistan and to have part of the delegation with the Prime Minister only feeds these speculations.
Turkey supports Pakistan, Indians call #boycottturkey
Turkey supported Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22 and the Indian operation Sindoor on Pakistani terrorist targets. Turkey’s boycott calls started in India when the commander of India Vyomika Singh revealed that drones sent by Pakistan through Operation Indas Post Sindoor were Turkish manufacturing chantar drones.
In a great action against Turkey in the midst of his support in Pakistan, the office of the India India Civil Aviation Security Security Regulator SECURITY (BCAS) revoked the ELEBI airport services security authorization based by Turkey. The Elebi airport services approached the court and the court reserved its verdict.
Teaching establishments like JNU, IIT, Jamia Millia Islamia have canceled their memorandum of understanding with several Turkish universities citing national security. Travel platforms and Enemytrip advised travelers to visit Turkey and Azerbaijan only if you are absolutely necessary. In addition, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which represents workers, technicians, artists and professionals in the Indian film industry, announced a complete ban on Turkey to film films and cultural collaborations.
https://www.wionews.com/world/asim-munir-accompanies-pakistan-pm-in-bilateral-meet-with-turkey-s-erdogan-unusual-move-fuels-speculations-1748313369341
