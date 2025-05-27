



The industry struck by high costs of input and prudent consumption expenses

Increased the budget for the minimum wage and national insurance adding to Pinch

Recent closures include Hackney Brewery, Burton Town Brewery and Wild Weather Ales 43 British breweries have become insolvent in the past year *, explains the national accounting group Uhy Hacker Young. The 43 breweries that have become insolvent include names like Fourpure (location of a famous photo session for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak), by the Horns, Magic Rock Brewery, Burton Town Brewery and Wild Weather Ales. Many are small independent craft beer producers faced with mounting cost pressure. Brian Johnson, partner at Uhy Hacker Young, said: the boom in craft beer was one of the most exciting recent trends in food and drinks. Unfortunately, it was a sector that attracted too many entrepreneurs who had trouble breaking. Recent closures suggest that the UKS craft beer market cannot continue to support all independent producers who have emerged over the past 15 years. Low consumption expenses mean that many breweries will have to adapt to thinner moments. The cost increase eats in the margins of the brewery Johnson says that many small brewers are now caught in a perfectly arrow -based production costs while household expenses remain tight. Recent increases in the national minimum wage and national employers' insurance contributions increased wages bill for brewers. The margins were still pressed by inflation between the ingredients, brewing equipment and energy bills. Johnson explains that producers who often depend on local bars and direct sales are particularly vulnerable if their customers reduces spending. It is to be feared that many consumers will be negotiated to a cheaper beer brand because they tighten household budgets. This trend makes it more difficult for craft brewers to justify their generally higher price. Said Brian Johnson: For small brewers who are on loyal local follow -ups, even a slight drop in demand can switch them to the edge. With so many brewers in competition for attention, it is increasingly difficult to survive. He adds that many small brewers find it difficult to develop. Only the largest craft breweries can access supermarket shelves or national advertising chains, which means that many breweries cannot make the scale necessary to break. * End of the year 28/29 source of insolvency source END About Uhy Hacker Young: The Uhy Hacker Young group is one of the main UKS accounting networks with 96 partners and 720 professional employees working from 20 locations across the country. The group's offices provide a wide range of accounting, tax and advice advice, with a reputation for integrity and reliability within the financial community, and in particular with the London stock markets. Uhy Hacker Young is also ranked 18thIn the guide for Arl Corporate Advisers binders, among other British audit firms to advise companies listed by AIM. Uhy Hacker Young is a founding member of the Uhy international network with offices in all the main financial centers in the world. More information can be found atwww.uhy-uk.com Press contacts: Alexandra Brown Mattison public relations Tel: +44 (0) 20 7645 3636 Third-party information articles that are published on the Guild website come from press releases and emails received by the guild. These are displayed as they were received. Their publication on the guild website is an information service only and is neither an approval of the content, nor of its sender, by the guild. For requests, please use the contact details that can be found at the bottom of each message.

