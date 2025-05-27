The growing risks of Erdogan Turkey openly support Pakistan “Rogue State”

New Delhi, May 26, 2025

Turkey and Pakistan have promised several joint ventures and improved bilateral investments, especially in key sectors such as renewable energies, information technologies, defense production, infrastructure development and agriculture, before Shehbaz Sharif leaves Istanbul for Tehran, earlier on Monday.

The Pakistani Prime Minister had arrived in the country on Sunday when he had launched his tour in four countries which also included visits to Iran, Azerbaijan and Tadjikistan.

While Ankara openly expressed solidarity with Islamabad in the military dead end with India earlier this month, Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the second time in a month. The two leaders had met for the last time on April 22, the day when the Pahalgam barbaric attack took place, leading to the death of 26 innocent civilians. Erdogan also made a state visit to Pakistan in February 2025.

Erdogan would have told Sharif that it was in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase the solidarity of education, information sharing and technological support in the fight against “terrorism”. Sharif, during his meeting with Erdogan, was also accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Staff of the Army (COAS) Asim Munnir and the Pakistani Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar.

Analysts believe that the meeting between the two leaders has only strengthened their anti-Indian stand as an ankara has become the second largest provider of arms in Islamabad.

Pakistan had targeted earlier this month targeted the Indian civil, military and religious sites using the Surgar Asisguard drones of Turkey which were neutralized by the strong air defenses of India.

Earlier, six Turkish Hercules C-130 military transport planes, perhaps carrying a report of arms, landed at Karachi airport on April 27 and May 2, while it was a Turkish warship, TCG Buyukada (F-512), the second ship of Crovette Asw from the Ada class.

Turkey's military support in Pakistan reveals not only the true nature of their partnership, but also their transnational alliance against India.

Turkey under Erdogan is also trying to position itself as head of the Muslim world, using Islamic identity to counter Western influence, Saudi Arabia and water. Pakistan has often been aligned with Turkey's accounts, including Islamophobia, to resonate with the world Muslim population.

Ankara supports Islamabad in several ways: approving its position on cashmere, pushing anti-Indian accounts and using diplomatic channels and state tools, including its media, to supply the global boycott campaigns against India.

The Turkish media continue to amplify false news after each terrorist attack supported by Pakistan against India, from Uri to Pulwama and now Pahalgam. They also quickly echoed the story of Pakistan after India revoked articles 370.

The two countries together also armed the OIC to amplify anti-Indian accounts in 2020 citing CAA / NRC and cashmere to push the affirmations of “Islamophobia”.

“Raising the question of cashmere in collaboration with the ISI of Pakistan benefits a desperate Erdogan who wants to become the undisputed” caliph “of the Muslim Ummah and even achieve its main objective of grasping nuclear weapons technology. Claiming the management of the Islamic world, “said a senior official.

He revealed that the transnational institutions supported by Turkey work 247 to destroy the integrity and the secular fabric of Indian policy. The Diyanet or the DIB, the powerful presidency of religious affairs of Turkey, has experienced exponential growth in influence and budget.

At the same time, the Islamist foundations linked to Erdogan broadcast a false story, targeting young people with propaganda in a tone recalling the jihadist rhetoric.

The International University of Sarajevo (IUS), founded by Foundation for Education Development Sarajevo (SEDEF) in 2003, is led by Sevgi Kurtulmus, wife of Numan Kurtulmus, former Vice-Prime Minister of Turkey and currently the 30th President of the National Assembly of Great Turkey.

Turkey Youth Foundation (TUGVA), an organization funded by the government, was at the forefront of this propagandist campaign. Its president, Ibrahim Beinci, is frequently included in state delegations on the official visits of President Erdogan abroad.

“India had helped Turkey in its darkest hour with relief and” Operation Dost “rescue in February 2023, but Turkey continues to support Pakistan, a state of terrorist export, providing weapons aimed at India. More dangerously, Erdogan's dangerous ambitions could destabilize regions worldwide, “said another expert.

Without a doubt, Pakistan, a series of series of terrorist activities, finds a safe and warm house in Ankara.

(The writer is an expert in South Asia and Eurasia. He was previously with the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis. The views expressed are personal)