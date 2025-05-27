Politics
Dirtipidim can be threatened by “obstruction of justice” for “Ghost diploma” Joko Widodo
By M Rizal Fadillah
The Pak Jokowi report to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning defamation and slander is funny. Funny because he felt insulted as if he was accused of false diploma. Ngakak because there is no legal decision indicating that the diploma of Joko Widodo is original. To a pleasant because it is a delicious consumption to fry diploma delivery documents which are doubted and linked to the famous UGM university.
The announcement of the headquarters of Bareskrim through the brigadier of Dirtipidum, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, who declared that there was no criminal offense and stopped the investigation process on the false diploma alleged Joko Widodo on Dumas Tpua has not ended the controversy or even add heat problems. The headquarters of the Dittpidum police is considered to be involved in the protection of Joko Widodo. The smell of rescue design through law enforcement officials.
For the alleged legal game, Dirtipidim can be threatened by the offense of “obstruction of justice” because it hinders and even prevents interventions in the process of charging justice.
There are three elements of “the obstruction of justice” which overshadows the Bareskrim official, namely:
First, these actions are delayed in legal proceedings (awaiting legal proceedings).
Secondly, the authors are aware of delay acts (knowledge of the outstanding procedures).
Third, the authors try to interfere or intervene in the legal administration process (acting corrupted with intention).
Efforts to find alleged falsification criminal acts or to use false documents based on procedural transparency can cause arbitrary actions of investigators. This is what we see by TPUA for the rush or the “broadcasting of prosecution” or “hunt the target” of the police seat of the criminal investigation by stopping the investigation for the happiness of the Joko Widodo reported / classified.
The arbitrariness is indicated by;
First, the title of unilateral case without involving the journalist and reported as well as experts. The case regulations in the “integrated criminal justice system” was raped. Consequently, the results of the survey have become legally defective.
Second, incomplete and complete. Related witnesses that should be clarified were not invited to information such as Dr. Rismon, Dr. Roy Suryo, IR. Kasmudjo, Prof. Pratikno and Aida Greenbury Princess Prof. Dr. Ir Ahmad Sumito.
Third, the forensic test is only on the physical method of the “Raba basin” to conclude a simplification in fashion and typography. The principle of the exhaustiveness of “the investigation into scientific crime” is ignored. Comparison to an unclear and doubtful identification test.
Fourth, the fundamental public wonders if the photo of the diploma is the real Joko Widodo has not received an answer. There is no “facial recognition” test on it. Denikuan is also a photo “inside” of the red stamp. The red green method (RBG) for falsity tests is ignored.
Fifth, manipulation for identical tests is not identical, but the results and framing are authentic or original. Bareskrim has no right to condemn. An authorized courtyard. Even then, after a process by the prosecutor's office, first.
Without the courage of Jokowi to show his own “original diploma” in public is a signal of the existence of “something bad” on his diploma and his thesis. Naturally, each time the Indonesians will always suspect that the Joko Widodo document from the UGM is false. The announcement of “Authenticity” of Bareskrim has only made a new and more and more familiar with the status of the ghost diploma (ghost diploma).
There is therefore no defamation or slander Joko Widodo who can be followed by the police during the diploma of Joko Widodo and the thesis is always a ghost.
Ghosts that continue to move to find victims or simply scare children.
Hopefully dirtipidum will not go to “dirtypidum”.
*) Political and national observers
Bandung, May 27, 2025
