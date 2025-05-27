Gohar sees the release of Imran before Eid, Aleema does not agree – Pakistan





The imprisoned leaders Sister says that rumors spread to prevent the masses from holding the protests, the ex-PM warned the leaders of the PTI against the game on both sides of the court in a bvlgari jewelry case

Islamabad: While the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said on Monday the hope that Imran Khan will be released before Eidul Azha, the former Sister of the PMS said that such rumors were distributed to cool the nation aimed at preventing them from protest.

Aleema Khan, while quoting her brother, said that soon a country movement will be launched and asked the party leaders to stop playing on both sides.

Lawyer Gohar said the legal team hoped that affairs against the imprisoned chief will soon be set and that he will be released before Eid.

He urged party workers to remain calm and assured them that all possible efforts were made to release Imran Khan.

Aleema Khan, while he was addressed to media outside of Adiala prison, did not agree with the optimism of Gohars lawyers saying that such rumors were distributed to calm PTI supporters.

She complained that former PMS children were only allowed to speak to him once in the past eight months and that her medical control directives were not implemented either.

Even books are not allowed to enter the cell. Imran Khan said he would not kneel even if he would be kept in the prison for the rest of his life. Dozens of vloggers claim daily that an important personality has met Imran Khan. Others said that an American called him. However, the fact is that all these claims are rumors and that they are distributed to cool the supporters, she said.

Aleema Khan said that in a message to party leaders, his brother said that even his family members had been kept in prison. Hassan Niazi has been imprisoned for 10 years, she said.

She quoted Imran Khan saying that PTI has an ideology and he looked at everyone. Those who have played a double game should decide their future. She also quoted it as saying that even the judges were unable to decide on business. She said the former Prime Minister had ordered party workers to start preparations for the mass movement nationwide.

According to her, he said that PTI would remain close to the judges. I will not call anyone in Islamabad because there will be elite shooters, but the party should start the preparations for the mass movement across the country, she said by sharing the message of Imran Khans.

Aleema Khan expressed his concerns about the conditions for the imprisonment of her brothers, saying that even basic facilities for general prisoners were refused to him.

She said Bushra Bibi, who is accused of having helped and encouraged in a corruption case, is classified in isolation to put pressure on him. She expressed her concerns that calls were not heard and alleged that the judges had left their word to resume business.

The FIA ​​court hears the case

Meanwhile, the Special Court of the Federal Investigation Agency completed the counter-examination of the sixth witness of prosecution in a case linked to the set of jewelry Toshakhanas BVLGARI.

Special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the hearing within Adiala prison.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were presented to the court where the lawyer for the PTI QUSAIN MUFTI finished the counter-examination of the additional director of the NAB Qaiser Mahmood.

In total, six witnesses have been counter-controlled so far. The court announced that declarations of other witnesses will be recorded at the next hearing scheduled for May 31.

Posted in Dawn, May 27, 2025

